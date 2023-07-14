Costco Slaps Bud Light With the 'Star of Death'

Bud Light could become a class on how to destroy a brand and what not to do when running a business. In a few short months, customers of the King of Beers successfully carried out a regicide. Modelo is now the new top beer, as Bud executives try to find a way to rebuild their market share. The marketing clowns who thought it was a good idea to make a transgender woman the face of the brand have been fired. No one is buying it, and it's become a national punchline.

It's about to suffer another marketing blow: Costco may be about to ditch them.

The retail chain does about $4 billion in alcohol sales, and shoppers noticed something peculiar above the price tag. It had what some call the "Star of Death," an asterisk which in the past has meant the item is about to be yanked from the shelves (via NY Post):

COSTCO says... STAR OF DEATH for Bud Light * it will not be restocked. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/hWYTXEckDA — SHARKINTHEWATER (@s_h_a_r_k_e_y) July 11, 2023

Costco just gave the “Death Star” to Bud Light. That’s the asterisk you see on sale items which aren’t going to be restocked anymore. Bud Light is done. pic.twitter.com/WVUlbNSqS0 — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 13, 2023

@TudorDixon & @jimmyfailla discuss reports that Bud Light could no longer be stocked at Costco stores after the recent boycott against the beer with @dagenmcdowell @guypbenson pic.twitter.com/8C6AQIT0Na — The Bottom Line (@BottomLineFBN) July 13, 2023





Speculation that Costco is preparing to empty its shelves of Bud Light stirred after what some shoppers call a “star of death” appeared on cases of the beleaguered beer following its ill-fated tie-up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Social media users shopping at Costco posted images showing an asterisk — which customers have branded a “star of death” or “death star” — had appeared on the price display above shelves stacked with cases of Bud Light. The asterisk is thought to be an ominous sign that Costco either doesn’t intend on restocking the shelf with the item in question. “Is it just me…Or am I the only one who noticed that Costco has applied their infamous “Star of Death” on Bud Light being sold!” one Twitter user wrote. “For those of you who don’t know… when Costco puts an * buy any item. It means it’s about to be discontinued.”

It's still astounding how a brand built and established for years could be ruined in weeks and how avoidable this catastrophe was from the beginning. Target is another company subjected to billions in lost profits for its transgender-friendly swimwear and other attire, which became the source of fake news stories about harassment. There were bomb threats, but those sympathetic to the LGBT community issued those after Target decided to move its transgender gear to the back of the store. But Pride month is over, which means no one cares about this anymore.

Yet, Target didn't rebrand its marketing strategy to cater to a niche audience. Bud Light did, and it's on the verge of being shut out of a lucrative retail chain because no one wants its product anymore. The Dylan Mulvaney virus hasn't killed its host yet, but it's heading in that direction.

