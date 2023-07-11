Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate
Tipsheet

Appeals Court Allows Tennessee Ban on Trans Procedures for Kids to Be Enforced

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  July 11, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

On Saturday, a federal appeals panel said a Tennessee law restricting irreversible, experimental transgender care for children could be enforced. 

The Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio granted an emergency appeal from Tennessee to allow the legislation to go into effect. Previously, a judge struck blocked components of the law, which Townhall covered.

“The case is far from over, but this is a big win,” Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said in a statement. “The court of appeals lifted the injunction, meaning the law can be fully enforced, and recognized that Tennessee is likely to win the constitutional argument and the case.”

Reportedly, the ruling is preliminary and will be in effect until the appeals court conducts a full review of the appeal. The case should be resolved by Sept. 30.

In Tennessee, lawmakers brought forth the legislation prohibiting transgender surgeries and treatments for children after reports broke that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was providing this kind of care because it’s profitable, which Townhall covered.

At least 20 states have enacted legislation banning transgender treatments for minors, which includes hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery.

Last month, Townhall covered how a poll published by Gallup found that the majority of Americans, 55 percent, consider “changing one’s gender” to be “morally wrong.” On the other hand, 43 percent said they believe it is “morally acceptable.” Compared to results collected by Gallup in 2021, 51 percent of respondents said that changing one’s gender was “morally wrong,” while 46 percent said it was “morally acceptable.”

