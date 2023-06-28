Dem Governor Signs Law Protecting Children’s Access to Irreversible Transgender Surgeries, Treatments

On Sunday, left-wing New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed a bill to protect minors’ access to experimental, irreversible transgender surgeries and hormone treatments.

The new measure will prohibit state courts from enforcing laws of other states that may authorize a child to be taken from their parents for providing transgender surgeries and treatments. In addition, it will not not allow state courts to consider gender transition care for children as child abuse. The bill also prohibits state and local authorities from cooperating with out-of-state agencies regarding “gender-affirming” care in New York, according to a report from NBC News.

Hochul signed the measures ahead of the New York City Pride March. On Twitter, she wrote that the state would always be a “safe haven” for children to undergo gender mutilation surgery and treatments.

“In statehouses across the country, legislators and governors are enshrining discrimination and bigotry into law,” she wrote. “To trans youth, their families, and their doctors: New York will always be your safe haven.”

According to NBC, New York joins 11 other states and Washington, D.C. in having “safe haven” laws protecting transgender care. On the other hand, over 20 states have passed legislation protecting children from these kinds of irreversible procedures and treatments.

Last week, Hochul also said on Twitter that the state would remain a “safe harbor” for abortion access.

“Over the last year, we've taken significant action to expand access to abortion care and protect providers here in New York,” she wrote. “While extreme forces across the country continue to strip away the rights of their constituents, New York will always be a safe harbor for those in need.”

A poll published by Gallup this month found that the majority of Americans, 5 percent, consider “changing one’s gender” to be “morally wrong.” On the other hand, 43 percent said they believe it is “morally acceptable.” Compared to results collected by Gallup in 2021, 51 percent of respondents said that changing one’s gender was “morally wrong,” while 46 percent said it was “morally acceptable,” as Townhall covered.

In the Gallup’s write-up, it noted that states’ efforts to restrict transgender people from women’s sports and ban children from transgender treatments are “generally in line with U.S. public opinion on the issue.”

“This is further proof that if anyone is ‘extreme’ on gender issues, it’s the progressive activists,” Nicki Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, told Townhall of the poll. “[Progressive activists’] views are out of step not only with Americans of all racial backgrounds, but also with their own political base.”