Circuit Judge Turned GOP Candidate: We Have to Protect Children From ‘Parents Who Have an Agenda’

Earlier this year, Republican Rep. Jim Banks (IN) announced he would seek Indiana’s Senate seat in the 2024 election. Shortly after, an Indiana judge stepped down from her position as a Circuit Court judge to run for his seat representing Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District.

The candidate, Wendy Davis, most recently served as a judge on the Allen Circuit Court in northeast Indiana. Last month, it was announced that Davis was included in the Republican political action committee Winning for Women’s first round of endorsements. Out of the ten newest endorsements, Davis is the only candidate running for Congress for the first time.

“I had been on the bench for 12 and a half years in northeast Indiana and I’ve literally seen the scourge of America come through my courtroom,” Davis told Townhall in an interview at a recent Winning for Women fundraiser. “I’ve always wanted to be more political, as a judge, I had no political voice. It’s just time for me to quit reacting to problems in America and start being proactive.”

As a judge, Davis explained, she dealt with many issues resulting from the illegal immigration crisis at southern border and spreading through the rest of the country.

“In northeast Indiana, we’ve got immigrants coming in from over the border that I’ve seen in my courtroom. We’ve got the cartel in Fort Wayne, Indiana…they’re all getting clogged in the court system,” Davis explained.

“It’s so interesting in the last two and a half years, how much I’ve used Spanish interpreters in my courtroom,” she continued. “This border issue has made its way to my state now, my territory, it’s personal to me and should be personal to all Americans.”

Another issue Davis encountered throughout her time as a judge was the issue of gender transition for minors. Townhall has covered how many school districts have implemented policies to allow students to “transition” without parental consent, and in some cases, states have passed laws that would allow minors to undergo irreversible, experimental gender mutilation surgeries and hormone treatments.

“As a circuit court judge, I, statutory, had to do minor gender changes, legal gender changes,” Davis explained to Townhall. “I’ve seen 8-year-olds, 10-year-olds in front of me, which I have denied…it’s insanity.”

In one instance, Davis explained, a child and his parents came to her courtroom where one of the parents took the witness stand and said that their son was a girl.

“We have got to protect our children…we have got to protect these kids from parents who have an agenda,” Davis said.

This week, a new Gallup poll found that compared to 2021, a smaller percentage of Americans support allowing transgender athletes to compete on teams that align with their “gender identity,” and a growing number of Americans believe that changing one’s gender is “morally wrong" rather than "morally acceptable."

🚨New Gallup Poll:



69% of Americans believe transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender.



The Biden Admin needs to reverse course on their Title IX changes. pic.twitter.com/k6mgmcfR2J — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) June 12, 2023

In the poll findings, the only political party that appeared torn on the issue was the Democrats.

“Republicans, Democrats and independents are all modestly less supportive of transgender athletes playing on current gender identity teams today than two years ago,” Gallup’s write-up stated. “The result of these changes is that Democrats are now divided on allowing transgender athletes to play on either male or female teams, while in 2021 more were in favor than opposed. Large majorities of independents (67%) and Republicans (93%) remain opposed to giving transgender athletes a choice of competing on male or female teams.”



