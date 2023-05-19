Republican Sen. Tim Scott Files to Run for President in 2024

On Friday, Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president in 2024.

According to multiple reports, the filing comes ahead of Scott’s official announcement, expected on Monday in South Carolina.

Last month, Scott officially announced a presidential exploratory committee as he considered running for the White House in 2024.

As Katie mentioned, Scott wrote on Twitter that he focuses on conservative values and his life story.

I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional.



That's why I'm announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States.



This fight is personal.



I want every American to have the same opportunities I had. pic.twitter.com/HV56pbyKdB — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 12, 2023

In an interview last month, Scott said that “the right leadership” can bring the country back together again.

“What our nation is desperate for, starved for, is hope,” he said. “But not hope that is the empty hope, but hope that is the combination between inspiration plus perspiration manifesting the hopefulness for communities.”

Our nation is starved for hope today, but I have faith that the right leadership can provide the hope we need. pic.twitter.com/yuoOfswO6A — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 11, 2023

Leah covered this week that multiple reports claimed that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will also formally jump into the presidential race next week. According to CBS, those running for the White House in 2024 include former ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former President Donald Trump, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, radio host Larry Elder, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, and incumbent President Joe Biden.