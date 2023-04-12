There's Another Republican Officially 'Exploring' a Run for President

Republican Senator Tim Scott is considering a run for the White House in 2024 and officially announced a presidential exploratory committee Wednesday morning. In a video posted to Twitter, Scott focuses on his life story and American exceptionalism.

I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional.



That's why I'm announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States.



This fight is personal.



I want every American to have the same opportunities I had. pic.twitter.com/HV56pbyKdB — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 12, 2023

While the South Carolina Senator made the announcement on Twitter, he's in Iowa today.

Tune in soon!



I’m joining @FoxAndFriends LIVE from Iowa with some big news. pic.twitter.com/5mzHLXudg7 — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 12, 2023

During a recent podcast, Scott spoke about a lack of hope in the country and argued leadership can put the country back together again.

Our nation is starved for hope today, but I have faith that the right leadership can provide the hope we need. pic.twitter.com/yuoOfswO6A — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 11, 2023

Should Scott enter the 2024 presidential race, he would join former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former President Donald Trump in the battle for the Republican nomination.

The first GOP primary debate is set to take place in Iowa sometime in August.