There's Another Republican Officially 'Exploring' a Run for President

Republican Senator Tim Scott is considering a run for the White House in 2024 and officially announced a presidential exploratory committee Wednesday morning. In a video posted to Twitter, Scott focuses on his life story and American exceptionalism.
I will never back down in defense of the conservative values that make America exceptional.— Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 12, 2023
That's why I'm announcing my exploratory committee for President of the United States.
This fight is personal.
I want every American to have the same opportunities I had. pic.twitter.com/HV56pbyKdB
While the South Carolina Senator made the announcement on Twitter, he's in Iowa today.
Tune in soon!— Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 12, 2023
I’m joining @FoxAndFriends LIVE from Iowa with some big news. pic.twitter.com/5mzHLXudg7
During a recent podcast, Scott spoke about a lack of hope in the country and argued leadership can put the country back together again.
Our nation is starved for hope today, but I have faith that the right leadership can provide the hope we need. pic.twitter.com/yuoOfswO6A— Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 11, 2023
Should Scott enter the 2024 presidential race, he would join former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former President Donald Trump in the battle for the Republican nomination.
The first GOP primary debate is set to take place in Iowa sometime in August.
The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Wednesday that Fox News will host the first GOP presidential primary debate in the 2024 cycle.
The debate, titled the "Fox News Republican Primary Debate with partners Young America’s Foundation and Rumble," will take place during the month of August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.
