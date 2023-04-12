Gender Insanity Ends Only When Women Decide to Stop Tolerating It
Tipsheet

There's Another Republican Officially 'Exploring' a Run for President

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 12, 2023 10:00 AM
Republican Senator Tim Scott is considering a run for the White House in 2024 and officially announced a presidential exploratory committee Wednesday morning. In a video posted to Twitter, Scott focuses on his life story and American exceptionalism. 

While the South Carolina Senator made the announcement on Twitter, he's in Iowa today. 

During a recent podcast, Scott spoke about a lack of hope in the country and argued leadership can put the country back together again. 

Should Scott enter the 2024 presidential race, he would join former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and former President Donald Trump in the battle for the Republican nomination. 

The first GOP primary debate is set to take place in Iowa sometime in August. 

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Wednesday that Fox News will host the first GOP presidential primary debate in the 2024 cycle.

The debate, titled the "Fox News Republican Primary Debate with partners Young America’s Foundation and Rumble," will take place during the month of August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which is the host city for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

