Democrats Praised the 2022 Spending Levels They Now Claim Would Mean Disaster
Former Obama Advisor Explains Why Biden Isn't Facing a Serious Primary Challenge
The Other Reason Why CNN and MSNBC Are Happy About Tucker Carlson's Firing...
Is Trump About to Torpedo the 2024 Primary Debates?
Was This the Moment Don Lemon's Bosses Finally Had Enough?
Transgender Supporters Cause Mayhem Inside Montana's Statehouse
Biden: It's Midnight in America
AOC’s Fascist Move on Fox, and a Nerd Prom Primer
The White House Correspondents Association Canceled One of Its Own Heroes Over Woke...
'That Was the Key': Bill O'Reilly Shares What He Learned About Tucker Carlson's...
The Media Wants Us to Believe That Republicans Are in Disarray Over Debt...
Biden's 2024 Announcement Is Full of Lies
Nikki Haley Boldly Speaks to Whether Abortion Is a Federal or States Rights...
Senate Bill Would Set Age Requirement for Children on Social Media
Tipsheet

Trans Runner Beat Thousands of Women in London Marathon After Running in NYC Race as a Man

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 25, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A biological male runner who identifies as transgender reportedly beat thousands of women in the female category of the London Marathon this week.

According to the New York Post, the runner, Glenique Frank, ran the New York Marathon last fall in the men’s category as “Glen Frank” (via the New York Post):

“London is the best!” the 52-year-old runner said of her 17th marathon, which last year included Tokyo and Chicago and will include all of the “six majors,” including Berlin and then Boston.

“Girl power!” Frank said of her marathon efforts while flexing her bulging biceps above rainbow-colored armbands.

The runner — whose social media still shows photos of her running earlier races as a balding man — ended the mid-race chat to gush about how her “beautiful son” is expecting a baby.

“So I’m going to be a gran — Granny G!” Frank said before running off, draped in a blue, pink and white transgender flag.


Former Olympic marathoner Mara Yamauchi said on Twitter that last month, “Glenique” ran a race in Japan as “Glen.”

“Since 31 March, @WorldAthletics & @BritAthletics have banned post-puberty males from the F [female] category. Under UKA transitional arrangements, males who had already entered races in the F category could still race. I assume this is how Frank was allowed to race [yesterday]. Nevertheless, males in the [female] category is UNFAIR for females,” she wrote.

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas

Last month, Townhall reported that World Athletics determined that transgender athletes could no longer compete in women’s events in order to preserve fairness and integrity in women’s sports. The previous policy required transgender athletes to maintain their testosterone levels below a certain amount.

“In regard to transgender athletes, the Council has agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female World Rankings competition from 31 March 2023,” a press release from the organization said. “In these circumstances, the Council decided to prioritise fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion.”

And, multiple polls in recent months have shown that the majority of Americans support policies that would require transgender athletes to compete on teams that align with their biological sex rather than their "gender identity."

In June, Townhall reported how a poll conducted by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland found that the majority of Americans – 55 percent – believe in separating sports by biological sex. A separate poll published by Pew Research found that 58 percent of Americans favor requirements for transgender athletes to compete on sports teams that align with their biological sex. 

And, another recent poll conducted by Summit Ministries and McLaughlin and Associates showed that the majority of Americans believe that transgender athletes are harming women’s sports. In the findings, 60 percent of respondents said that the Biden administration’s recent Title IX changes that allow “sex” to include “gender identity” and allow transgender athletes to compete against women has had a “harmful impact to women’s sports and biological female athletes.” 

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas
Biden's 2024 Announcement Is Full of Lies Mia Cathell
The Real Problem Fox News Now Has Matt Vespa
Bud Light's Latest Sales Numbers Are In. They're 'Staggering.' Leah Barkoukis
Former Obama Advisor Explains Why Biden Isn't Facing a Serious Primary Challenge Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Blunt Question to the Black Community in Chicago Will Surely Trigger Liberals Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch What Happens After Antifa Members Tried Resisting Arrest in Texas Julio Rosas