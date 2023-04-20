Trans Lawmaker Says Republicans Have ‘Blood on Your Hands’ Over ‘Gender-Affirming Care’ Legislation

A transgender state lawmaker in Montana is facing calls to be censured after lashing out at Republican colleagues and saying they have “blood on [their] hands” over transgender care legislation, according to a report from Fox News.

Reportedly, Rep. Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s first transgender lawmaker, told Republicans during a House debate that they will have “blood on your hands” over amendments to a bill that would . The debate was over S.B. 99, which would restrict irreversible transgender treatments for minors.

"The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr told the lawmakers.

Rep Zooey Zephyr of Missoula said the following when debating SB99 Amendments.



“The only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill and yes on these amendments I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.” pic.twitter.com/wuhlympbLq — Montana Freedom Caucus (@MTFreedomCaucus) April 18, 2023

Fox noted in its report that the legislation was requested by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. And, he requested amendments to clarify that public funds could not be used to fund irreversible transgender care, such as sex reassignment surgery. Liberals have dubbed this kind of treatment “gender-affirming care.”

"I share your profound commitment to protect Montana children from invasive medical treatments that can permanently alter their healthy, developing bodies," Gianforte reportedly wrote in a letter to legislative leaders.

On Twitter, the Montana Freedom Caucus called for the immediate censure of Zephyr.

“While individual legislators have condemned his behavior, the legislature itself has not yet issued a collective statement acknowledging the wrongdoing and upholding a commitment to civil discourse,” the statement said.

“This kind of hateful rhetoric from an elected official is exactly why tragedies such as the Covenant Christian School shooting in Nashville occurred,” it added. The killer, as Townhall covered, was a transgender person.

Our Caucus is calling for the immediate censure of transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr after his threatening and deeply concerning comments on the House floor earlier today. #mtpol pic.twitter.com/fDggbLKsJS — Montana Freedom Caucus (@MTFreedomCaucus) April 19, 2023

Townhall has covered how many states, like Utah, Missouri, and South Dakota, have put restrictions on “gender-affirming” care in place. Liberal governors, on the other hand, Democrats have created “safe havens” for transgender minors to receive irreversible gender care.