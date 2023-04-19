Republicans Officially Offer to Raise the Debt Ceiling
Can Trump Ride the Indictment Wave All the Way to the GOP Nomination?
John Fetterman's First Hearing Gets Off to a Very Rocky Start
New Zealand Axes Kids' Competition After Backlash
Five Damning Excerpts From New Report Debunking Biden's Narrative on Afghanistan
Brian Stelter Does Not Know Why CNN Fired Him: 'We Were Doing Fantastic...
Biden Gets Another Democratic Challenger
Woman Who Rescued Chicago Couple Attacked by Mob of Teens 'Floored' by What...
WaPo Issues 'Hell of a Correction' on Story About Shooting of Black Missouri...
Transgender Athlete Barred From Competing in Women’s Basketball League
Will Abortion Make the GOP Blow 2024 Senate Opportunities?
Inevitable: Another Major Business Shuts Down Store in Crime-Riddled, Left-Wing City
Feinstein's Absence Doesn't Just Hurt Liberal Judges, It Helps Protect Conservative Ones
Pro-Choice Doctors Want to Train Physicians on a ‘Convenient’ Abortion Method
Tipsheet

Florida Education Officials Approve Expansion of Parental Rights Law

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 19, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Phil Sears

On Wednesday, officials in the Florida Department of Education approved an expansion the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed by leftists as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. 

The law ensures that discussions in school surrounding sexual orientation and gender identity are outlawed for children through third grade. Any discussions of the subject matter above that grade level must be age-appropriate.

According to Fox 13, the proposed rule would ban lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation from fourth grade through high school. The exception to this would be reproductive health class that students can opt out of. The rule does not need legislative approval.

Reportedly, violating the rule could result in the suspension or revocation of an educator’s teaching license. 

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” DeSantis said when he first signed parental rights bill into law. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

Recommended

John Fetterman's First Hearing Gets Off to a Very Rocky Start Matt Vespa

And, earlier this year, at a joint meeting between the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine, the two groups decided against doing away with a state rule against transgender care for children. This type of care includes puberty blockers, as well as irreversible hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgeries. 

In February, a federal appeals court upheld a Florida school district’s policy requiring students to use restrooms that align with their biological sex instead of their gender identity. 

In the 50-page opinion, 11th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa said that the school district’s policy protects students and that "sex" does not include the concept of "gender identity."

Tags: PARENTAL RIGHTS EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Fetterman's First Hearing Gets Off to a Very Rocky Start Matt Vespa
Wow: Romney Takes Mayorkas to the Woodshed Over Border Crisis Guy Benson
Woman Who Rescued Chicago Couple Attacked by Mob of Teens 'Floored' by What Cop Told Her Leah Barkoukis
New Zealand Axes Kids' Competition After Backlash Spencer Brown
Save the Planet, Invest in Fossil Fuels John Stossel
When a City Plagued by Crimes Votes for More Crime Byron York
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
John Fetterman's First Hearing Gets Off to a Very Rocky Start Matt Vespa