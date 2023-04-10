Riley Gaines Threatens to Sue SFSU After Violent Assault

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said in an interview this week that she plans to pursue legal action against San Francisco State University after the school praised the “peaceful” protesters who assaulted her and forced her to barricade in a room for three hours last week.

As Leah covered, Gaines was scheduled to speak at SFSU about her experience competing against Will “Lia” Thomas last year. Many transgender activists surrounded Gaines, where one allegedly hit her twice. The activists demanded payment to let her leave the room she barricaded in for her safety.

The prisoners are running the asylum at SFSU...I was ambushed and physically hit twice by a man. This is proof that women need sex-protected spaces.



Still only further assures me I'm doing something right. When they want you silent, speak louder. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/uJW3x9RERf — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 7, 2023

In response to the national attention the incident drew, Jamillah Moore, SFSU’s Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, praised the protesters, saying that the protesters engaged “peacefully” and that it took “tremendous bravery.”

On Twitter, Gaines called out Moore’s email.

“I'm sorry did this just say PEACEFUL.... I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random [sic]. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom... We must have different definitions of peaceful.”

I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom...



We must have different definitions of peaceful. https://t.co/izxoCF1IFs — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

@DrJamillahMoore you write this??? Do you need more video proof??? Allow me pic.twitter.com/NYUqolH3Um — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

In an interview with Daily Mail, Gaines shared that she will sue the school because “something needs to be done to hold these people accountable, whether it be the student body, the administration...they need to realize is that what happened to me was violent, was completely wrong and it was criminal.”

“I think that what you have to do to make changes in regards to protecting freedoms is to go where it hurts, which is the pockets,” she continued. “If I weren't to do something, there would be no repercussions for these people.”

Reportedly, Gaines said that SFSU police reached out to her to clarify what happened.

“These people and the administration and the campus police, truthfully, deserve to have repercussions,” she said.

