Riley Gaines Threatens to Sue SFSU After Violent Assault

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 10, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said in an interview this week that she plans to pursue legal action against San Francisco State University after the school praised the “peaceful” protesters who assaulted her and forced her to barricade in a room for three hours last week. 

As Leah covered, Gaines was scheduled to speak at SFSU about her experience competing against Will “Lia” Thomas last year. Many transgender activists surrounded Gaines, where one allegedly hit her twice. The activists demanded payment to let her leave the room she barricaded in for her safety. 

In response to the national attention the incident drew, Jamillah Moore, SFSU’s Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, praised the protesters, saying that the protesters engaged “peacefully” and that it took “tremendous bravery.”

Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand Katie Pavlich

On Twitter, Gaines called out Moore’s email. 

“I'm sorry did this just say PEACEFUL.... I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random [sic]. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom... We must have different definitions of peaceful.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, Gaines shared that she will sue the school because “something needs to be done to hold these people accountable, whether it be the student body, the administration...they need to realize is that what happened to me was violent, was completely wrong and it was criminal.”

“I think that what you have to do to make changes in regards to protecting freedoms is to go where it hurts, which is the pockets,” she continued. “If I weren't to do something, there would be no repercussions for these people.”

Reportedly, Gaines said that SFSU police reached out to her to clarify what happened. 

“These people and the administration and the campus police, truthfully, deserve to have repercussions,” she said.

Last week, Townhall covered how women’s rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who also goes by Posie Parker, was recently assaulted at a pro-women, anti-transgender rally in Auckland, New Zealand. The transgender activist who doused Keen-Minshull with tomato juice at her rally has been charged with assault.

