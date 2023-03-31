Trans Activist Charged After Assaulting Women’s Rights Speaker

A transgender activist who doused a women’s rights speaker with tomato juice at a rally has been charged with assault, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The activist, Eli Rubashkyn, allegedly threw the tomato juice on a British women’s rights activist, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, who also goes by Posie Parker, at a pro-women rally in Auckland, New Zealand. Keen-Minshull does not support transgenderism and is outspoken about how the trans movement is erasing women.

According to the Herald, police confirmed that Rubashkyn was summoned to appear in the Auckland District Court on a single charge of assault. Rubashkyn had reportedly said prior to the police’s statement that a warrant was likely to be filed over the incident with Keen-Minshull. Rubashkyn reportedly flew to Australia after the rally and then to New York, telling the Herald that “they would probably not return to New Zealand for some time.”

Videos on Rubashkyn’s now-deleted Twitter account include messages like: “A message to nazi apologist transphobe Posie Parker. Trans women are woman [sic].”

Townhall reported this week that Keen-Minshull planned a rally in Auckland as part of her international “Let Women Speak” campaign, according to News.com.au. When she arrived at her rally, there were about 2,000 counter protesters who mobbed her after tomato juice was thrown on her. The rally was then canceled due to safety concerns.

So, video evidence = "baseless rumour" now, yeah?



If you were @ThePosieParker in this video, would you have felt under threat?



The world is slowly waking up to the damage you are doing to women, children and the LGB whom you have betrayed and they don't like what they see. https://t.co/jXB0nXpvcG pic.twitter.com/fAHVH53WwC — Rudy (@theneonrequiem) March 25, 2023

Two Violent Trans Activists being rewarded for their attacks on women. ⬇️



Left: The Hateful Actvist who organised a mob to assault women- being congratulated by NZ Prime Minister 🇳🇿



Right: The Man who assaulted @ThePosieParker being congratulated at the UN Women’s Summit 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/M3kMryvFiz — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 27, 2023

In an interview with 1News New Zealand, Rubashkyn, who said they are “intersex and trans” admitted to “[dropping] a litre of juice on her [Keen-Minshull]” so that “she will not forget what happened here.”