CA College Does Not Condemn TPUSA Speaker Being Assaulted By Pro-Trans Students

San Francisco State University released a statement praising the "peaceful" pro-transgender students who would go on to attack Turning Point USA speaker Riley Gaines as she attempted to leave the campus following her event, where the mob took over the building, punched her, and required multiple police officers to escort out.

When Gaines was put into a secured room, protesters floated the idea of forcing Gaines to pay them to ensure she could leave safely. Gaines, who was part of the University of Kentucky's swim team, has been outspoken about how it is unfair to have biological males compete in women's sports.

The schools statement does not condemn the assault or the unhinged behavior captured on video, instead SFSU said, "The trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University. Further, our community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own."

The school then lists the counseling resources available to the students:

Today, San Francisco State finds itself again at the center of a national discussion regarding freedom of speech and expression. Let me begin by saying clearly: the trans community is welcome and belongs at San Francisco State University. Further, our community fiercely believes in unity, connection, care and compassion, and we value different ideas, even when they are not our own. SF State is regularly noted as one of the most diverse campuses in the United States—this is what makes us Gators, and this is what makes us great. Diversity promotes critical discussions, new understandings and enriches the academic experience. But we may also find ourselves exposed to divergent views and even views we find personally abhorrent. These encounters have sometimes led to discord, anger, confrontation and fear. We must meet this moment and unite with a shared value of learning. Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core. This feels difficult because it is difficult. As you reflect, process, and begin to heal, please remember that there are people, resources and services available and ready to receive our Gator community, including faculty, staff members, coaches and mentors who are here to support you.

"I'm sorry did this just say PEACEFUL.... I was assaulted. I was extorted and held for random. The protestors demanded I pay them if I wanted to make it home safely. I missed my flight home because I was barricaded in a classroom," Gaines tweeted in response to SFSU's statement.

