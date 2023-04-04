Mark Levin Explains Why Today Was the 'Real Insurrection'
Tipsheet

Trump Fundraises for 2024 Campaign With Mug Shot T-Shirt

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 04, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump’s campaign unveiled t-shirts to raise money for his presidential campaign stating that he is “not guilty.” The shirts were unveiled as he showed up for his arraignment in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. It was revealed that Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. 

The $36 shirt is a fake mugshot of Trump and redirects to WinRed.com, a fundraising platform for Republican candidates.


As Townhall covered, Trump was formally arraigned in the case being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. The charges surround “hush money” payments made to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump entered a “not guilty” plea on all charges, which Spencer noted.

Ahead of Trump’s day in court, he shared on his platform, Truth Social, that it seemed “surreal” that he would be arrested. 

According to NBC, moments after the news broke that Trump pleaded “not guilty,” politicians on both sides of the political aisle began fundraising off the news (via NBC News): 

Recommended

The Judge Overseeing Trump's Case Might Have a Major Conflict of Interest Mia Cathell

"Though these charges are indeed serious, we know that they’re not the only crimes that Trump has committed. That’s why Barbara Lee is also suing Donald Trump to hold him accountable for his actions on Jan. 6 — because no one, not even a former president, is above the law," the campaign for California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee, who is running for Senate, emailed supporters.

"Now that President Donald Trump has been arraigned, I keep thinking how shocking it is that this weaponization of the rule of law is actually taking place in the United States," the political outfit for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wrote in an email to its supporters list.

Both emails included fundraising solicitations, Lee for her Senate campaign, while Graham's email included a call for donations that would be split equally between his political organization and Trump's.



