Pompeo: Manhattan DA Makes the American Legal System Look Like a ‘Tool for Abuse’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 30, 2023 7:30 PM

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to go after former President Donald Trump shows the public that the American legal system can be used as a “tool for abuse.”

Townhall reported Thursday that a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president in a case led by Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg surrounding “hush money” payments made to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election cycle. As Spencer noted in his report, the felony indictment is the first of its kind against a former president. And, in recent weeks, Trump said on his platform Truth Social that he expected to be arrested and urged his supporters to protest and “take our country back.”

“Prosecuting serious crimes keeps Americans safe, but political prosecutions put the American legal system at risk of being viewed as a tool for abuse,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter after news broke that a grand jury voted to indict Trump. He then urged Bragg to use tax dollars to protect citizens rather than going after political opponents. 

In recent months, several outlets have reported that Pompeo is weighing whether or not to run in the 2024 presidential election. So far, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are running against Trump for the Republican nomination. Pompeo served under Trump as CIA director and then as secretary of state.

BREAKING: Donald Trump Indicted by Manhattan Grand Jury Spencer Brown

CBS News reported in January that Pompeo would decide on a 2024 presidential run in the “next handful of months.”

"Susan and I are thinking, praying, trying to figure out if this is the next place to go serve. We haven't gotten to that conclusion. We'll figure this out in the next handful of months," Pompeo said in an interview on "CBS Mornings." 

In the interview, Pompeo said that Trump’s decision to run for president will not have an impact on his own decision.

Editor's Note: If they can come for a former president actively campaigning to take back the White House, they can come for us, and they can come for you. 

