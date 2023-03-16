Senate Republicans Unveil Bill to End the Pentagon’s Abortion Travel Policy

This week, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and over 30 other Senate Republicans unveiled legislation that would push back on the Pentagon’s policy to assist servicemembers and their families with travel to obtain abortions.

To recap, Townhall covered how the Department of Defense announced that it would pay for servicemembers’ and their dependents’ travel expenses to obtain an abortion, as well as give them an administrative absence to do so. This came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. The Court’s decision sent the issue of abortion back to the states, where many passed legislation protecting unborn life. Biden, who is staunchly pro-abortion, promised to promote resources and policy to make abortion accessible.

“The Pentagon should not be mobilized against the unborn. The Department of Defense exists to defend life, not destroy it,” Ernst said in a statement. According to her website, she is the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Biden DoD’s policy is not just unlawful, it’s immoral. Congress has been clear; the Hyde Amendment protects taxpayers from being forced to fund abortions. I will continue to ensure the unborn and your tax dollars are protected,” Ernst added.

“The Pentagon should not be mobilized against the unborn. The Department of Defense exists to defend life, not destroy it.”



Thank you @SenJoniErnst for standing up for life and for Americans who do not want their tax dollars to fund abortions https://t.co/ZLKjhXi70Q — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) March 15, 2023

Ernst noted that a recent Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll showed that 71 percent of Americans support legal limits on abortion. And, the poll found that 54 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion.

Pro-abortion Democrats not only support this kind of taxpayer-funded abortion, but also support making abortion pills accessible in the country’s drugstores. This week, CNBC noted that 17 pro-abortion senators told the CEOs of Walmart, Costco, Albertsons ad Kroger that the companies need to publicly state whether or not they plan to sell mifepristone, a pill that causes an abortion. This came after Walgreens announced that it would not dispense abortion pills in several states, even where it is legal to do so.