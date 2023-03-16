DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine
Why Is the Biden Admin Trying to Bail Out Moderna?
Oh, So That's How Much HSBC Paid to Take Over Silicon Valley Bank's...
SVB Not Anyone's Fault?
WATCH: Pentagon Releases Footage of Russian Jet Striking US Drone
Is This Why Gavin Newsom Wanted SVB to Get Bailed Out?
'I'm Back': James O'Keefe Announces New Venture
The Civil War I Grew Up With
The Vulgarization of America
Biden: Listen, Pal, My Gay Marriage 'Epiphany' was in the 1960s
Their Time Has Come and Gone -- Our Politicians Need Constitutionally Enforced Age...
How to Crash the Economy, Big Government Style
Oaks: America Is Emulating Mao’s Cultural Revolution
Blasting More Corporate Welfare into Jeff Bezos’ Pockets?
Tipsheet

Senate Republicans Unveil Bill to End the Pentagon’s Abortion Travel Policy

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 16, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Santana

This week, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) and over 30 other Senate Republicans unveiled legislation that would push back on the Pentagon’s policy to assist servicemembers and their families with travel to obtain abortions.

To recap, Townhall covered how the Department of Defense announced that it would pay for servicemembers’ and their dependents’ travel expenses to obtain an abortion, as well as give them an administrative absence to do so. This came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. The Court’s decision sent the issue of abortion back to the states, where many passed legislation protecting unborn life. Biden, who is staunchly pro-abortion, promised to promote resources and policy to make abortion accessible. 

“The Pentagon should not be mobilized against the unborn. The Department of Defense exists to defend life, not destroy it,” Ernst said in a statement. According to her website, she is the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate.

“Biden DoD’s policy is not just unlawful, it’s immoral. Congress has been clear; the Hyde Amendment protects taxpayers from being forced to fund abortions. I will continue to ensure the unborn and your tax dollars are protected,” Ernst added. 

Recommended

DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter

Ernst noted that a recent Knights of Columbus/Marist Poll showed that 71 percent of Americans support legal limits on abortion. And, the poll found that 54 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion.

Pro-abortion Democrats not only support this kind of taxpayer-funded abortion, but also support making abortion pills accessible in the country’s drugstores.  This week, CNBC noted that 17 pro-abortion senators told the CEOs of Walmart, Costco, Albertsons ad Kroger that the companies need to publicly state whether or not they plan to sell mifepristone, a pill that causes an abortion. This came after Walgreens announced that it would not dispense abortion pills in several states, even where it is legal to do so.

Tags: PRO-LIFE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Are we the Byzantines? Victor Davis Hanson
Biden: Listen, Pal, My Gay Marriage 'Epiphany' was in the 1960s Guy Benson
Why Is the Biden Admin Trying to Bail Out Moderna? Spencer Brown
I'm Shocked This Daytime Show Co-Host Still Shows Up for Work After That Admission Matt Vespa
Democrats Really Do Hate America Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
DeSantis Is Right About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter