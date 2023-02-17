Democrats Expose Their End Game on Illegal Immigration
I Don’t Want ‘A Better Tomorrow,’ I Want Victory
Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful
House Oversight Committee Launches Investigation of Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan
The House Dem Committee Purges Against Greene and Gosar Have Been Avenged
There's a New Theory About the Flying Objects Biden Shot Down
NYT Finds the Real Villains for Ohio Train Derailment: Republicans
Elon Musk Takes on The Washington Post for Posting 'Obviously' 'False' Article
A Reporter's Conversation With Bing's New Chatbot Was So Creepy He Had a...
Florida Preschool Comes Under Fire for Teaching Black History Month Lesson...Trudeau-Style
NYT Actually Stands Up to the Woke Mob
One Country Just Expanded Abortion and Transgender Rights for Teenagers
Rand Paul Confronts Johns Hopkins Nursing Dean Over Vaccine Mandates
GOP Governor Vows to Ban Transgender Athletes From College Sports
Tipsheet

Pentagon Announces Policy Changes to Turn DoD Into 'Abortion Travel Agency'

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 17, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Following October 2022 memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on "Ensuring Access to Reproductive Health Care," the Department of Defense has released three official policies that "take a series of actions to ensure Service members and their families are able to access non-covered reproductive health care."

These actions include policies to provide "administrative absence for non-covered reproductive health care" and "travel allowances for non-covered reproductive health care." Essentially, the Biden administration is providing a taxpayer funded workaround to allow service members and their families to obtain non-covered abortions if they are stationed in a state where laws have been passed to protect the unborn. 

While DoD still can't use tax dollars to pay for the abortion procedures themselves (outside of existing allowances in the case of rape, incest, or pregnancies that threaten the life of the mother), the new policies mean taxpayers will be funding time off and travel to obtain abortions.

And that has Republican lawmakers in both chamber of Congress warning that Secretary Austin and the Biden administration are overstepping their authority and violating the spirit and letter of established law limiting the use of tax dollars for abortion.

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) slammed Secretary Austin for "following through with his radical plan to facilitate thousands of abortions a year with taxpayer dollars," adding that he "will follow through with my plan to hold all Department of Defense (DoD) civilian, flag, and general officer nominations that come before the U.S. Senate."

Tuberville reminded that "if Secretary Austin wants to change law, he should go through Congress," and the new DoD policies are "an illegal expansion of DoD authority and a gross misuse of taxpayer dollars — and I will hold him accountable. The American people want a military focused on national defense, not facilitating a progressive political agenda," Tuberville noted.

In the House, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) — who serves as chairman of the House Armed Services Committee — said that the new policies mean "the Biden administration chose to make the Department of Defense an abortion travel agency over a lethal fighting force."

Rogers added that he has "repeatedly" warned the Biden administration that "taking this action jeopardizes congressional authorizations for our warfighters" and that he is "extremely disappointed the Biden administration chose once again to use our military to placate the radical left."

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful Matt Vespa
Rand Paul Confronts Johns Hopkins Nursing Dean Over Vaccine Mandates Madeline Leesman
Elon Musk Takes on The Washington Post for Posting 'Obviously' 'False' Article Julio Rosas
A Reporter's Conversation With Bing's New Chatbot Was So Creepy He Had a Hard Time Sleeping Leah Barkoukis
There's a New Theory About the Flying Objects Biden Shot Down Spencer Brown
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful Matt Vespa