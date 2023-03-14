'Rapid Deterioration': Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System
Zuckerberg Laying Off 10,000 Meta Employees
Hot Inflation Report Puts Federal Reserve in a Bind
Mitch McConnell Leaves Hospital After Suffering a Fall Last Week
Another Black Lives Matter Scandal Emerges in Boston
House Democrats Once Again Show They Are Not Serious About the Border Crisis
'Absolutely Satanic': Critics Rip Biden for His Response to Efforts Restricting Treatment...
Here Are the 37 Democrat-Held House Seats Republicans Are Targeting in 2024
Whitmer Finally Admits What Everyone Else Knew About Her COVID Policies From the...
Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't...
GOP Worries: Could We Blow Even More Winnable Senate Races in 2024?
Lights Out: Midwest Grid Groans, Plants Close as Green Regulations Hit Home
Girls Basketball Team That Refused to Play Against a Transgender Athlete Banned From...
New Trump Video: Ron DeSantis Hasn't Done Anything Special in Florida, Where Charlie...
Tipsheet

Trump Says He Will Cut Funding From Schools Teaching CRT and 'Transgender Insanity'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 14, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Donald Trump said this week that if he becomes president again in 2024, he will cut funding from schools that are teaching children divisive curriculum such as Critical Race Theory (CRT) and transgender ideology. 

“What they’re teaching in schools today is insane,” Trump said in remarks in Iowa. "I will immediately sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school that's pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children. They're children!"

“I said the other day I will bring back parental rights into our school system,” Trump added. “As president, I’ll fight to expand that right to every single state in America.”

According to a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this month, the majority of Iowans support legislation restricting curriculum teaching about and sexual orientation gender identity ideology. 

Other issues Trump spoke on included school choice and “breaking up” the U.S.Department of Education. 

On the issue of COVID-19, Trump said that he “will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or mask mandate from kindergarten through college.” Many colleges across the country implemented vaccine and booster mandates for students to attend classes.

Recommended

'Rapid Deterioration': Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System Spencer Brown

And, since the New York Times’ 1619 Project is being taught in some schools, Trump said he would push back against this by creating the “1776 Commission” to teach kids about the history of the United States. 

In recent years, Republican lawmakers have spearheaded initiatives that protect parents’ rights in their children’s education and keep CRT and sexual orientation and transgender education out of schools. 

In recent years, Republican lawmakers have spearheaded initiatives that protect parents’ rights in their children’s education and keep CRT and sexual orientation and transgender education out of schools, which Townhall has covered.

In 2021, Gov. Glenn Youngkin flipped Virginia red in the gubernatorial election in 2021 after a debate with former Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe. In the debate, McAuliffe said “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Youngkin won the election.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Rapid Deterioration': Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System Spencer Brown
Carlson Asked 2024 GOP Hopefuls Their Position on Ukraine War. Here's Who Didn't Respond. Leah Barkoukis
Girls Basketball Team That Refused to Play Against a Transgender Athlete Banned From Sporting Events Madeline Leesman
Mike Pence — Deep State Patsy John Nantz
Another Black Lives Matter Scandal Emerges in Boston Matt Vespa
I’m Not Saying I’m a Hero, but I Did Watch the Oscars So You Didn’t Have to Derek Hunter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Rapid Deterioration': Major Rating Service Downgrades U.S. Banking System Spencer Brown