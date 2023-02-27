Obama Official Says Biden Should Consider New Running Mate Due to 'Succession' Concerns
Here’s the Latest Character the Left Is Trying to Erase
Here's the Advice DeSantis Gave Disney's CEO Before the Company Caved to the...
Here's Why Pete Buttigieg's New Photo Op Is Raising Eyebrows
Schlichter: Academia Is Subsidized Indoctrination
Of Course That's How the Liberal Media Reacted to the Latest COVID Origin...
Biden Just Made the Case Against His 2024 Re-election Bid
The One Reason Paul Ryan Will Boycott the RNC
'Defund the Police' Squad Member Marries Private Security Guard
Why This New DeSantis Ad Is Fueling 2024 Speculation
Woke Tales: Los Angeles Prosecutor Suspended for 'Misgendering' Child Molester and Accused...
Bills Would Allow Transgender People to Seal Legal Name-Change Requests
Surprise: More Right-Wing 'Conspiracies' and 'Misinformation' Now Confirmed
The WHO Pandemic Treaty Is a Back Door to CCP Control Over the...
Tipsheet

England, Wales to Ban ‘Violent’ Transgender Inmates From Women’s Prisons

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 27, 2023 1:15 PM
LightFieldStudios/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Violent male prisoners who identify as transgender will be banned from women’s prisons in England and Wales going forward.

The decision came after the government faced backlash for housing a male with a history of violence against women in a women’s prison after he claimed he was transgender, according to Daily Mail

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had already announced the ban would affect trans women who have male genitalia or have committed sexual offences. 

And he announced yesterday the ban would be expanded to those found guilty of violent crimes including murder, attempted murder, harming a child, assault with intent to cause serious harm or injury, endangering life and harassment. 

The changes will apply to all trans women regardless of whether they have a gender-recognition certificate.   

It comes after the controversy in Scotland regarding Isla Bryson, a trans woman who was convicted of raping two women before transitioning from a man known as Adam Graham.

The 31-year-old rapist was convicted in late January and was taken to Cornton Vale - Scotland's only all-female facility - to be held in segregation to await sentencing.

Following an outcry from the public and politicians, Bryson was moved to the male estate within days and an urgent review was commissioned by Scottish Justice Secretary Keith Brown.

Reportedly, Raab denied that the policy change was in response to the outcry over Bryson. He tweeted that males would only be allowed in women’s prisons in “the most exceptional cases” requiring approval from the government. 

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter

Bryson’s estranged wife, Shonna Graham, told Daily Mail that Bryson was “bulls***ing” officials about being transgender to get “an easier life in prison.” And, after Bryson was found guilty of his crimes and backlash ensued over him getting sent to a women’s prison, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon resigned. Reportedly, her resignation came after months of outrage over her “relaxed” policies regarding transgender people. 

Tags: LAW & ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter
Obama Official Says Biden Should Consider New Running Mate Due to 'Succession' Concerns Spencer Brown
Surprise: More Right-Wing 'Conspiracies' and 'Misinformation' Now Confirmed Guy Benson
Here's Why Pete Buttigieg's New Photo Op Is Raising Eyebrows Spencer Brown
Here's the Advice DeSantis Gave Disney's CEO Before the Company Caved to the Woke Mob Spencer Brown
Here’s the Latest Character the Left Is Trying to Erase Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why Are the Red State Republicans So Soft? Kurt Schlichter