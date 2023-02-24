Catholic School Suspended Student Who Spoke Out Against Transgender Bathroom Policy

A 16-year-old boy who was suspended indefinitely from a Catholic high school in Canada for objecting the school’s trans-inclusive bathroom policy.

The student, Josh Alexander, spoke to EWTN News Nightly about the experience. He attends St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Renfrew, Ontario. The school reportedly allows biological males who identify as girls to use the women’s restroom.

In the interview, Alexander said that after he began attending the Catholic school, was was “informed by female students that male students were using the female washrooms.” At one point, the issue came up in a classroom debate.

“I quoted some Scripture, I said that there’s only two genders. And apparently, because there’s transgender students in the class, that was considered bullying,” he said, adding that he “took it to the office, and I said, ‘Ok, this is an issue. There’s female students that are uncomfortable. Something needs to be done.’ And I was ignored. A female student made the same complaint I did, and they ignored her as well. So at that point, I decided to organize a protest outside my school. Two days before the protest, they suspended me indefinitely.”

Alexander was first suspended from school for “bullying” in November, according to Catholic News Agency. When he tried to return to school earlier this month, he was suspended a second time and arrested for trespassing. He is forbidden to attend classes at the school through the remainder of the year.

“One of the allegations being held against me until this day is that I said ‘male breastfeeding is pedophilia,’” Alexander said.

“I do sympathize with the confused transgender students,” Alexander explained to EWTN, “because they’ve been wronged by their parents and by society and by the education system that has pushed this indoctrination on them. But at the same time that doesn’t mean I’m going to condone their wrongful behavior, especially when it’s a violation of my female peers’ privacy.”

“My issue wasn’t with the individual students,” he clarified. “I have an issue with the system that is going to encourage this form of misbehavior.”

Alexander plans to file a complaint in violation of his religious freedom, he said.

“As of right now, I don’t really have much of an education. They’ve offered me some online stuff. But, I was actually the organizer of the student walkouts across Canada during the freedom convoy against the online learning and against the mask mandates and all that. So, I’m certainly not going to accept this form of inferior education,” he said.

In a statement, the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board said: “Bullying behavior that creates an unsafe space for our students is not tolerated … A trans person should not be required to use a separate washroom or change room because others express discomfort or transphobic attitudes, such as, ‘trans women are a threat to other women’” and cited the Ontario Human Rights Code, the same code a separate school district in Canada used to defend a teacher who wears “z-size” prosthetic breasts to school, which Townhall covered.