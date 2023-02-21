House Democrat to Leave Congress in June

Democrat Rep. David Cicilline (RI) will leave Congress in June after serving in Congress since 2011, his office announced Tuesday.

Cicilline, 61, will leave his role to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, which was first reported by The Boston Globe.

“Serving the people of Rhode Island’s First Congressional District has been the honor of my lifetime,” Cicilline said in a statement. “As President and CEO of one of the largest and oldest community foundations in the nation, I look forward to expanding on the work I have led for nearly thirty years in helping to improve the lives of all Rhode Islanders.”

WOW! ⁦@davidcicilline⁩ announces he is leaving office June 1, 2023 pic.twitter.com/wvCqpQDEiG — Luke Barr (@LukeLBarr) February 21, 2023

“The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state,” he added.

Cicilline’s staff will continue to operate the district’s congressional offices until a new representative is chosen in an upcoming special election, The Hill reported.

"I am extremely grateful for the support of the people of the First Congressional District, my dedicated staff, and the help of the many organizations and individuals that I have had the privilege to partner with over the past twelve years," Cicilline concluded. "While my role will change in the months ahead, my commitment to serving Rhode Islanders will remain as strong as ever as I lead the Rhode Island Foundation through this next exciting period of transformational change in our state."

Cicilline is the latest in a series of sitting members of Congress to announce that they are leaving office. Earlier this month, Ukrainian-born GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz announced that she will not seek reelection in 2024, which Townhall covered. And, last week, longtime Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced that she would not seek reelection.