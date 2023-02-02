John Kerry Is the Latest Biden Official Facing Investigation
Trans Person Charged With Indecent Exposure for Using YMCA Women’s Locker Room

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 02, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman has been charged with indecent exposure after allegedly being naked in the presence of minor girls in a women’s YMCA locker room in Ohio. 

Darren “Rachel” Glines, 31, has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure in connection with at least three incidents at a YMCA in Xenia, Ohio in 2021 and 2022, according to the New York Post. The women at the Y reported “seeing a naked male in the females’ locker room.” And, in one of the situations, three underage girls were present. 

In one incident, a woman who was at the YMCA with her two teenage daughters said she was a “completely naked man” who was “facing away from his locker” inside of the women’s locker room “completely exposed” to everyone. The woman reportedly asked Glines if he was a woman, to which he said he was, according to Cincinnati-based outlet WLWT

Reportedly, the mother said she was “shaken” and “upset” over seeing Glines in the women’s locker room. And, the director at the YMCA told her that Glines could not be kept out of the women’s facilities, Xenia City Council President Williams Urschel said at a Greene County Tea Party meeting. 

“She went to the front desk and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you know what’s going on, but there’s a naked man in there,” Urschel said, according to the Post. “She was informed, ‘No, this is actually a woman,’ and ‘you shouldn’t be disturbed by this.’”

A city representative told WHIO that Urshcel’s comments were “his own and were not authorized by or on behalf of the rest of the city council, the mayor, the city manager or the law director.” And, the representative said that the city’s law department did not bring charges against the YMCA. 

“Neither the Xenia City Council, nor any member of the council, had any part in the decision to file public indecency charges regarding the use of the YMCA’s locker rooms,” the city rep told WHIO. “The decision to file charges was based on the facts presented to the Law Department by the Xenia Police Division and the language of state statute.”

In a statement to WHIO, the YMCA of Greater Dayton said that “under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms,” adding that it adheres to Ohio anti-discrimination laws, including discrimination based on gender identity. 

