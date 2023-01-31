Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President?
Tipsheet

Rep. George Santos Steps Back From House Committee Assignments

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 31, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Tuesday, New York Rep. George Santos (R) told House Republicans that he would recuse himself from his committee positions as he faces investigations and calls to resign after fabricating parts of his life and work experience.

According to The New York Times, Santos spoke with Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday evening about his decision. McCarthy reportedly said it was an “appropriate decision” until Santos “could clear everything up.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told the Times that Santos’ decision is not permanent and that he may return once his issues are resolved.

Previously, Townhall covered that Santos got assignments on the Science Committee and the Small Business Committee. Reportedly, he was hoping for the House Committee on Financial Services or the House Foreign Affairs Committee. At the time, it was up in the air if Santos would get committee assignments at all.

To recap, after Santos won his congressional seat in the 2022 midterms, The New York Times published an article exposing major discrepancies in Santos’ resume. This included where he attended college, as well as his previous jobs.

Shortly after, in an interview with the New York Post, Santos admitted that he “embellished” portions of his work and education history. He added that the controversy “will not deter me from having good legislative success” and that he would be “effective” and “good” as a member of Congress.

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry,” he said in the interview, which Townhall covered.

Other discrepancies regarding Santos’ life have been brought to light, including his heritage and religious beliefs. And, immigration documents obtained by The Washington Post showed the Santos’ mother was not in New York City on 9/11, but in Brazil. Previously, Santos claimed that his mother was in the South Tower and survived.

And, according to a newly-released Newsday/Siena College Poll, 78 percent of voters in Santos’ district want him to step down. This included 71 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of Independents, and 89 percent of Democrats. 

