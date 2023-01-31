Florida House Speaker Announces Constitutional Carry Legislation

On Monday, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R) announced that residents would be allowed to carry concealed firearms without a permit under a new bill filed this week.

The legislation, HB 543: Concealed Carry of Weapons and Firearms Without a License was filed on Monday.

#TheFloridaWay respects Floridians' right to bear arms. HB 543 ensures that those who are eligible to own a gun do not need additional permission from the government to carry it. pic.twitter.com/7aYv1J00cd — Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) January 30, 2023

“Florida led the nation in allowing for concealed carry, and that extends today as we remove the government permission slip to exercise a constitutional right,” Renner said during a press conference. The legislation puts Florida on track to be the 26th state to allow some form of permitless carry.

“We need to make sure that we put guns in the hands of the good men and women, the law-abiding men and women, who have a right to defend themselves and defend others,” Renner added.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) and the Florida Sheriffs Association both support the legislation.

“Unequivocally, the Florida Sheriff’s Association stands behind the Speaker and other members of the House and Senate that we should move forward with permitless constitutional carry,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis of Hernando County said during the press conference.

“We don’t know of any criminal that ever planned to do a drive-by shooting and in the process said, ‘oh, I’ve got to go get my permit first,” he added.

“Florida is a freedom state,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County said. “Citizens have the right to protect themselves.”

“The government’s one and only responsibility is to protect its citizens. This gives them the absolute ability to protect themselves,” he added.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) told reporters that he supports constitutional carry in the state.

“This was something that I’ve always supported,” he said, adding that the “majority of states” including Vermont and New Hampshire allow constitutional carry.