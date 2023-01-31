Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President?
Billions in Pandemic Loan Fraud Was Committed With Stolen Social Security Numbers
Biden Sent McCarthy a Staff Memo to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling. It Did...
Flip-Flop: Here's What Biden Said When He Voted Against Raising the Debt Limit...
WaPo Throws Freezing Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Political Future
At Least One State Is Holding Their GOP Leadership Accountable
Biden Is About to Infuriate Liberals When He Unveils New COVID Policy
Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up
Facing Investigations and Impeachment, Mayorkas Has a Message for House GOP
DeSantis Responds to Trump’s Criticism of His COVID Response
Inhumanity in Memphis
Rep. George Santos Steps Back From House Committee Assignments
Let's Talk About This Self-Defeating Biden Photo-Op
29-Year-Old Arrested for Pretending to Be a High School Student
Tipsheet

Florida House Speaker Announces Constitutional Carry Legislation

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 31, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

On Monday, Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R) announced that residents would be allowed to carry concealed firearms without a permit under a new bill filed this week.

The legislation, HB 543: Concealed Carry of Weapons and Firearms Without a License was filed on Monday. 

“Florida led the nation in allowing for concealed carry, and that extends today as we remove the government permission slip to exercise a constitutional right,” Renner said during a press conference. The legislation puts Florida on track to be the 26th state to allow some form of permitless carry. 

“We need to make sure that we put guns in the hands of the good men and women, the law-abiding men and women, who have a right to defend themselves and defend others,” Renner added.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) and the Florida Sheriffs Association both support the legislation.

“Unequivocally, the Florida Sheriff’s Association stands behind the Speaker and other members of the House and Senate that we should move forward with permitless constitutional carry,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis of Hernando County said during the press conference.

“We don’t know of any criminal that ever planned to do a drive-by shooting and in the process said, ‘oh, I’ve got to go get my permit first,” he added. 

“Florida is a freedom state,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County said. “Citizens have the right to protect themselves.”

“The government’s one and only responsibility is to protect its citizens. This gives them the absolute ability to protect themselves,” he added.

Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) told reporters that he supports constitutional carry in the state. 

“This was something that I’ve always supported,” he said, adding that the “majority of states” including Vermont and New Hampshire allow constitutional carry.

Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up Spencer Brown
WaPo Throws Freezing Cold Water on Kamala Harris' Political Future Spencer Brown
Did You See Who Lindsey Graham Endorsed for President? Katie Pavlich
Biden Sent McCarthy a Staff Memo to Negotiate the Debt Ceiling. It Did Not Go Well. Katie Pavlich
At Least One State Is Holding Their GOP Leadership Accountable Matt Vespa
Facing Investigations and Impeachment, Mayorkas Has a Message for House GOP Julio Rosas
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Biden Caught in Another Classified Document Cover-Up Spencer Brown