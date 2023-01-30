Pro-Life Activist Acquitted After FBI Raid in Front of His Kids

On Monday, pro-life activist Mark Houck was found not guilty of federal charges alleging he violated the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act over an incident outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia in October 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the FACE prohibits violent, threatening, damaging, and obstructive conduct intended to injure, intimidate, or interfere with the right to seek, obtain or provide reproductive health services.

As Townhall reported, Houck, 48, was accused of shoving a Planned Parenthood abortion escort named Bruce Love in 2021. As a result, Houck was charged with two counts of violating the FACE Act over the alleged “attack of a patient escort.” Reportedly, Houck claimed that the pro-abortion volunteer was verbally harassing his 12-year-old son.

In September, Houck was arrested at his home in front of his wife and children.

The Biden administration sent 30 FBI agents to Mark Houck's house and arrested him in front of his wife and seven children.



The case had been thrown out of a district court the year prior.



Today, he was found not guilty.https://t.co/s37A5dxB5C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 30, 2023

Houck’s wife, Ryan-Marie, told LifeSiteNews that a SWAT team of 25 to 30 agents in 15 vehicles surrounded their home in Pennsylvania, with rifles at 7 a.m. Though a U.S. district court previously tossed out the case.

“They started pounding on the door and yelling for us to open it,” Ryan-Marie said, adding that the rifles were “kind of pointed throughout the house.”

As Sarah covered, Houck’s arrest raised questions as pro-life lawmakers, organizations, and the like pointed out that the arrest occurred nearly a year after the incident in front of the abortion clinic took place. Houck pleaded not guilty and faced 11 years in federal prison if convicted, according to the DOJ.

The jury began deliberations on Friday but was “deadlocked.” They resumed deliberations Monday, and Houck was acquitted of the charges.

“We are, of course, thrilled with the outcome,” Houck’s attorney, Peter Breen, said in a statement.

“Mark and his family are now free of the cloud that the Biden administration threw upon them. We took on Goliath - the full might of the United States government - and won,” he added. “The jury saw through and rejected the prosecution's discriminatory case, which was harassment from day one. This is a win for Mark and the entire pro-life movement. The Biden Department of Justice's intimidation against pro-life people and people of faith has been put in its place.”