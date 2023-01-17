Human Skeletal Remains Found Inside UC Berkeley Building, Police Say

A human skeleton was found inside of an unused building on the campus of UC Berkeley on Jan. 10, university police said.

The “skeletonized” human remains were discovered inside of a residence hall and event building that has “not been occupied for many years,” campus police said in a statement to news outlets. Police added that there are currently no outstanding reports of missing people from the college campus.

"Although the remains are skeletonized, it is not clear how many years they have been there," a University of California, Berkeley spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

Officials found a human skeleton here on UC Berkeley’s Clark Kerr campus on Tuesday afternoon. Workers in the area said the coroner’s office was on scene. ID of person still unclear. Pathologist will determine cause and manner of death later. Building not been used for some time pic.twitter.com/VozWiqQZaN — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) January 13, 2023

The Alameda County Coroner’s Office has also opened an investigation into the remains, according to the statement from police. The cause of death has not yet been determined and the sex and age of the person have not been released.

“We understand that there are many questions and we anticipate that the coroner’s report will provide additional information,” police said in the statement. “We do not anticipate this investigation will disrupt resident activities at the Clark Kerr Campus.”

An unidentified man who was working near the abandoned campus building told KTVU that he saw “a lot of police activity” in the area where the body was found.

"We saw a lot of police activity. There was a construction site. They were like demo-ing everything out of this building and all of a sudden just stopped. The next day we saw the coroner come. A lot of police activity. It surprised me that much. There's a lot of homeless activity here, so it was an abandoned building, so figured probably something like that happened," the man told the outlet.

Students were notified on Friday that the human remains were discovered.