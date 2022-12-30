Biological Male Transgender Inmate Convicted of Murder Now Listed as ‘Female’ on Prison Records

A biological male who identifies as a transgender woman and was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murdering his parents is now reportedly listed as “female” in prison records and was moved to a “mixed-gender” facility where he will be housed with women.

Andrew T. Balcer, 24, was initially listed as “male” in records in the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) in 2018, but now his records were edited to list Balcer as “female” (via Fox News):

Balcer, who also goes by Andrea, was convicted in 2018 for the 2016 Halloween stabbing deaths of his parents. Balcer told authorities that he "snapped" and killed them because of his gender identity struggles. According to reports, Balcer woke his mother, Alice, on the night he murdered her and told her that he was having trouble sleeping. When Alice Balcer tried to comfort him, he stabbed her in the back nine times, killing her. Balcer also murdered his father, Antonio, and their pet Chihuahua, Lily. He spared his older brother, telling him, "It’s not your day" before allowing him to flee. Balcer reportedly laughed while confessing his crimes to a police officer over the phone. He had called 911 himself to report the murders. "I snapped. I took my little Ka-Bar [military combat knife] there, and I drove it straight into my mother’s back," Balcer said. "My father came up because he heard her screams and I stabbed the f--- out of him. Oh, I killed the dog, too. It was barking." Balcer, who stands at 6'1", was listed as male as recently as September, according to archived MDOC records.

According to Daily Mail, Balcer was originally locked up at Maine State Prison, which houses males. But, Balcer was recently moved to Maine Correctional Center, which houses males and females.

In 2020, MDOC Commissioner Randell Liberty implemented a policy requiring state-run prisons to provide clothing items that correspond with an inmate’s “gender identity,” Fox News noted. This includes items like push-up bras, among other things, that align with someone’s female “gender identity.”

Daily Mail reported this week that a prison in England was recently “slammed” by inspectors for not providing make-up and women’s clothing to biological male inmates who identify as women.

In the inspection report, it reportedly said that prison leaders had not “prioritised equality and diversity” by providing these items.