DeSantis Tops Trump in 2024 Primary Race Poll

A poll released Thursday showed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis topping former President Donald Trump in a race for the Republican presidential nomination for 2024.

The Yahoo News-You Gov poll showed DeSantis with a five-point lead, 47 percent support compared to Trump’s 42 percent. The poll was taken from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5.

Yahoo noted that Trump previously led by double-digits among Republicans and Republican-leaning Independents. And, in a poll in October, when Republicans were asked who they would rather see as the 2024 GOP nominee, 45 percent said Trump while 36 percent said DeSantis. When voters were asked who has a “better chance” of winning the 2024 presidential election, 48 percent of Republican voters said DeSantis, compared to 39 percent for Trump.

Among the 24% of U.S. adults who say they cast a GOP primary or caucus vote in 2016, DeSantis already claims majority support (51%) in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, while Trump lags far behind (40%). Trump does better against DeSantis among other key Republican subgroups, including the 29% of adults who say they are likely to vote in a 2024 Republican primary or caucus: 47% of them say they would vote for DeSantis versus 45% for Trump. And the former president leads the Florida governor 53% to 39% among those who identify as “strong” Republicans (17% of adults), signaling that Trump’s MAGA base remains loyal to him.

A recent Marquette Law School poll showed 63 percent voters would rather see DeSantis over Trump as the Republican nominee in 2024. In the poll, Trump received 36 percent. Among Republican respondents, 55 percent said they’d support DeSantis, 45 percent said they’d support Trump.