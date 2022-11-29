Children’s Hospital Faces Backlash for Hiring Transgender Activists As Chaplains

A children’s hospital in Wisconsin is receiving backlash after hiring transgender activists to serve as chaplains and “spiritual care” interns.

Reportedly, the Children’s Wisconsin hospital first notified staff of the new hires by posting fliers around inpatient units stating “Meet Your New Chaplain: Kate Newendorp.” The poster included her pronouns, as well as her fiance’s, a woman who goes by “they/he,” according to The Federalist.

Reportedly, Newendorp is “all-in” for irreversible transgender surgeries and abortion. And, her social media accounts are flooded with pro-abortion, pro-LGBTQ+ content (via The Federalist):

“Love Jesus. Be gay. Get ordained,” she wrote on Facebook in June, with pictures of herself in rainbow garb. “What better way to celebrate Pride than being ordained?! Many thanks to my church and classis for being willing to stand for queer folks being included in ministry and for allowing me to follow God’s call.” Several months later, on Oct. 17, 2022, after announcing her engagement to her female fiance who identifies as transgender, the Children’s Wisconsin “chaplain” spouted off about her church online. “Also your casual reminder that my validity as an ordained minister is currently under review by my denomination because of the love I feel for my fiancé. Do better Church, because I’m not going anywhere. I was called,” she wrote. Newendorp doesn’t just reject biblical relationships in her own life; she’s a full-fledged left-wing activist who twists religion to advance her preferred leftist policies. Her Twitter bio announces that she’s a “Chaplain desiring to shake things up” and says she’s “Daydreaming about … a time where God isn’t referred to with male pronouns.” On Facebook, she shared a blasphemous poem called “Jesus at the Gay Bar[.]”

In other posts, she reportedly claimed that “abortion is religious freedom” and pushed the COVID-19 vaccine and masking. In January, Newendorp reportedly started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her fiance, a biological female, to undergo a double mastectomy. This is a procedure known as “top surgery” in the transgender community for biological females who are transitioning to live as men.

One former Children’s Wisconsin employee told The Federalist that “we have already seen that Children’s holds little value for respecting deeply held religious beliefs,” referring to its COVID-19 vaccine policy.

“This feels like a step too far. This feels like they have actively recruited activists into this field to further their progressive agenda,” the staffer said. “I think this situation really calls into question who do we want guiding the spiritual development of our children — especially children who are stuck in a hospital, isolated, sometimes alone, and extremely vulnerable and easily impressionable.”

Healthcare chaplains are meant to offer guidance to patients and their families throughout their journey of being in the hospital. In some cases, chaplains marry couples and perform baptisms. And, chaplains are there to provide support and comfort to patients nearing the end of their lives. The Federalist noted that Newendorp “proudly rejects” biblical Christian doctrine affirming the sanctity of pre-born lives and the existence of two sexes: male and female.

Children’s Wisconsin also posted a flier for a spiritual care intern, Meg Trimm, who reportedly “demanded” to be referred to by “they/them” pronouns. Previously, Trimm was “an LGBTQ+ community educator and LGBTQ+ teen safe space facilitator.” Similar to Newendorp, Trimm posts left-wing content across social media and has shared TikTok videos of herself “deconstructing my white supremacy,” saying “God is transgender” and that “gender is infinite.”

“I am deeply concerned with this new infiltration of trans activists into our chaplain and faith-based services,” the former Children’s staffer told The Federalist. “We have already witnessed the erosion and lost of public trust in fields of psychology, psychiatry, social work and general mental health counselors due to the rise of activists in these areas. Now parents have to worry about this as well?”

“We have many parents and families at Children’s who are deeply religious and hold traditional Judeo-Christian values. Will these new chaplains be able to serve the need of these families objectively?” the former employee added. “How will they properly support a grieving parent who is dealing with a child’s traumatic injury? How will they properly counsel a child who may be alone in the hospital due to a single parent working to make ends meet and maintain insurance?”

To top it off, Children’s Wisconsin offers a gender clinic for children “seeking assistance with gender identity development and transition concerns.” The hospital’s website notes that it provides puberty-suppressing hormone therapy, irreversible surgeries and speech/voice training.