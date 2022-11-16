Neil deGrasse Tyson Propgates Quite the Take on the Midterms
Border Town Families Are Reportedly Hiring Armed Security Amid Illegal Immigration Surge

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 16, 2022 5:15 PM
Some residents of the border town of Yuma, Arizona, have hired armed security guards as the town has become overwhelmed with illegal immigrants.

Border Patrol’s Yuma sector has seen a 171 percent increase in migrant crossings between 2021 and 2022, according to Fox News. Nearly one million of the four million migrants who crossed the border came through Arizona.

"Two of these families down here actually had to hire private security guards — armed security guards — to keep people out of their yards," a Yuma county supervisor, Jonathan Lines, told Fox News in an interview. "They were constantly having people come into their homes, into their yards, and they were not very respectful."

The damage to the crops because of the illegal immigrants impacts the town’s food production, Lines continued. 

"National security also relates to our food security," he said.

Lines added that some Yuma residents could not receive medical attention as migrants overcrowd the local hospitals. 

"I've received calls from people saying, ‘hey, I had to take my wife to San Diego to deliver a baby,’" Lines explained. "'I had to take my wife to Phoenix to deliver the baby because there were no more beds at this hospital.'" 

Townhall reported this week how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a busload of migrants from the town of Del Rio to Philadelphia, a “sanctuary city.” The Governor has sent migrants to the cities of Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C., as well.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, on two occasions, asked the Pentagon to send in the National Guard to help process the migrants. The Pentagon denied her requests.

In an interview, Bowser then said that D.C. is “not Texas” and cannot accommodate the migrants. 

