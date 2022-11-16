Bus Carrying Migrants From Southern Border Arrives in Philadelphia

On Wednesday, a bus carrying nearly 30 migrants from the southern border arrived in Philadelphia as part of Texas’ efforts to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.
Late Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) confirmed that the bus would be sent to Philly to help share the burden of the ongoing border crisis.
The first group of migrants bused to sanctuary city Philadelphia from Texas has departed.— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) November 15, 2022
Philadelphia is now a drop-off location for Texas' busing strategy combatting Pres. Biden's border crisis. https://t.co/d2ioP9c3kH
For months, Abbott has sent illegal immigrants on buses to Democrat-led “sanctuary” cities, like Washington, D.C. and New York City to alleviate the overcrowded towns along the southwest border.
According to CBS News, one of the immigrants was a 10-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital due to dehydration and fever. Reportedly, some of the individuals came from Colombia, Dominican Republic and Cuba.
A bus of 38 migrants has arrived from Texas in Philadelphia this morning. The group was met by volunteers and city workers with coats, blankets, and hot chocolate. The group has been transferred to a SEPTA bus for now pic.twitter.com/yZVWrxE578— Ximena Conde (@XimenaReports) November 16, 2022
An NBC Philadelphia reporter shared that city officials in the Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management had been preparing for migrants to be sent to the city.
City leaders tell us a bus of 52 migrants are likely on the way to Philly, arriving Monday.— Karen Hua (@K_Hua) November 12, 2022
Since the summer, TX governor Abbott has bussed more than 10k migrants to cities like NYC & DC. Now Philly
The city says it’s ready with shelter, food & legal help. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/vtt1qkw7mW
The migrants, who came from Del Rio, were given food and shelter upon their arrival. There were legal advisers present to help them apply for asylum.
These are a few photos from @PhiladelphiaGov of the migrants’ arrival this morning. 31 of them were bussed from Del Rio by the Texas governor.— Karen Hua (@K_Hua) November 16, 2022
Philly was ready for this—with beds, shelter, medical care, food, and legal help to apply for asylum.@NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/XJaVxW4btd
According to Fox 29, most of the migrants said that Philadelphia is not their final destination and they are looking to reunite with friends and family in other states. The destinations include New Jersey and Ohio.
CBS News noted that Texas officials have sent 13,000 immigrants to Washington. D.C., New York City and Chicago.
Townhall covered how Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, on two occasions, asked the Pentagon to send in the National Guard to help process the migrants. The Pentagon denied her requests.
In an interview, Bowser then said that D.C. is “not Texas” and cannot accommodate the migrants.
Democrat Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser: "We're not a border town. We don't have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city ... We're not Texas." pic.twitter.com/yqiZZbQAp0— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2022
