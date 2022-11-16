Bus Carrying Migrants From Southern Border Arrives in Philadelphia
Tipsheet

Bus Carrying Migrants From Southern Border Arrives in Philadelphia

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 16, 2022 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Wednesday, a bus carrying nearly 30 migrants from the southern border arrived in Philadelphia as part of Texas’ efforts to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities.

Late Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) confirmed that the bus would be sent to Philly to help share the burden of the ongoing border crisis.

For months, Abbott has sent illegal immigrants on buses to Democrat-led “sanctuary” cities, like Washington, D.C. and New York City to alleviate the overcrowded towns along the southwest border.

According to CBS News, one of the immigrants was a 10-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital due to dehydration and fever. Reportedly, some of the individuals came from Colombia, Dominican Republic and Cuba.

An NBC Philadelphia reporter shared that city officials in the Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management had been preparing for migrants to be sent to the city. 

The migrants, who came from Del Rio, were given food and shelter upon their arrival. There were legal advisers present to help them apply for asylum.

According to Fox 29, most of the migrants said that Philadelphia is not their final destination and they are looking to reunite with friends and family in other states. The destinations include New Jersey and Ohio.

CBS News noted that Texas officials have sent 13,000 immigrants to Washington. D.C., New York City and Chicago.

Townhall covered how Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, on two occasions, asked the Pentagon to send in the National Guard to help process the migrants. The Pentagon denied her requests.

In an interview, Bowser then said that D.C. is “not Texas” and cannot accommodate the migrants. 

