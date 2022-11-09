Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan Wins Reelection

Sen. Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire’s former governor and Democratic incumbent for the U.S. Senate, won her reelection campaign against her Republican challenger, Don Bolduc, in the 2022 midterms.

Decision Desk called the race at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Decision Desk HQ projects Maggie Hassan (D) wins re-election to the U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.#DecisionMade: 10:30pm EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/ogd3AkeoyM pic.twitter.com/ZCnFzUSspD — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 9, 2022

As Townhall covered, Hassan was behind in a recent poll against Bolduc among undecided voters. The Wick Insights poll showed that 48.4 percent of respondents who were planning on voting said they would vote for Bolduc and 48.3 percent said they would vote for Hassan.

When undecided voters were asked to choose between Hassan and Bolduc, 95 percent said they’d vote for Bolduc.

Last week, Townhall reported that a poll from Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics also showed that Hassan and Bolduc were nearly tied in the race for Senate with Bolduc in the lead.

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋: Don Bolduc holds 1 POINT lead over Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire Senate Race



Don Bolduc (R): 48% (+1)

Maggie Hassan (D-inc): 47%



⦿ @SaintAnselmPoll pic.twitter.com/5yxjNfof6n — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 1, 2022

The race between the Trump-endorsed Army general and the former governor was described as “one of the closest in the country” by NBC.

CBS pointed out that Hassan showed “signs of weakness” in a recent debate against her opponent.

In an interview with Fox News this week, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, acknowledged that the race would be close, but believed that Bolduc would prevail.

“It’s going to be a close one, but General Bolduc will pull it out. I really have no doubt about that,” Sununu said. “It’ll be close, but I have no doubt.”

Sununu added that Bolduc ran a “unique” campaign.

“He’s [Bolduc] beholden to nobody. He doesn’t care about the money. He just cares about representing his state and there’s something amazingly refreshing about that,” he said.

On Election Night, Decision Desk HQ called the race with an estimated 37 percent of the votes in.

DDHQ Race Update (est. 37% in): NH US Senate



Maggie Hassan (D-i): 121,628

(56.15%)

Don Bolduc (R): 90,740

(41.89%)

Jeremy Kauffman (L): 4,247

(1.96%)



Follow more results here: https://t.co/5VrcT8rfqf — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 9, 2022



