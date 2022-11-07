Another Poll Spells Bad News for Sen. Maggie Hassan

New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Don Bolduc, leads his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, among those undecided on who they are going to vote for, according to a new poll.

The poll from Wick Insights shows 48.4 percent of respondents saying they will vote for Bolduc and 48.3 percent saying they will vote for Hassan. When undecided voters were asked to choose between Hassan and Bolduc, 95 percent said they would vote for Bolduc.

Last week, Townhall reported that a poll from Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics also showed that Hassan and Bolduc are nearly tied in the race for Senate with Bolduc in the lead.

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋: Don Bolduc holds 1 POINT lead over Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire Senate Race



Don Bolduc (R): 48% (+1)

Maggie Hassan (D-inc): 47%



⦿ @SaintAnselmPoll pic.twitter.com/5yxjNfof6n — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 1, 2022

NBC Boston noted that the New Hampshire Senate race between Hassan and Bolduc is “one of the closest in the country.”

Hassan, who served as New Hampshire’s governor from 2013 to 2017, reportedly “showed signs of weakness” in a recent debate against Bolduc, according to CBS. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“I do more in 36 hours than that woman has done in 36 weeks on the campaign trail,” Bolduc told The Washington Examiner in an interview last week.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said he thinks “the cake is baked” with most of the races in the state.

“It’s going to be a close one, but General Bolduc will pull it out I really have not doubt about that,” Sununu said. “It’ll be close, but I have not doubt.”

“People are just frustrated. They’re frustrated with Washington, and you can’t ask for a change if you don’t change the people. Folks get that here in New Hampshire.”

Sununu added that Bolduc has run a “unique” campaign.

“He’s beholden to nobody. He doesn’t care about the money. He just cares about representing his state and there’s something amazingly refreshing about that,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s what American is