Vote Against Every Democrat Everywhere
Biden’s 'Border' Chaos Gives Voters 3.8 million Reasons to Boot Democrats
Joe Biden Is the King of Debt and Deficits
New Poll of Scientists Dispels Myth of Climate Change Consensus
The Morning After November 8th
What If/Then What for GOP?
Why Vote For Democrats Who Think You’re A Cockroach?
Let’s Put America First and Secure the Border
Why Midterm Voters Will Put Republicans in Power Across the US
Today's Election Should Be About One Issue: Pandemic Lockdowns
Democrats, Not 'Democracy,' at Risk Today
Missions for the New Congress
The Last Round of Polls Show Good News for Republicans
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism
Spanberger Canvasser: Hispanics Who Vote for Yesli Vega 'Get Confused' Because She 'Looks...
Tipsheet

Another Poll Spells Bad News for Sen. Maggie Hassan

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 07, 2022 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

New Hampshire’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Don Bolduc, leads his Democratic opponent, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan, among those undecided on who they are going to vote for, according to a new poll.

The poll from Wick Insights shows 48.4 percent of respondents saying they will vote for Bolduc and 48.3 percent saying they will vote for Hassan. When undecided voters were asked to choose between Hassan and Bolduc, 95 percent said they would vote for Bolduc. 

Last week, Townhall reported that a poll from Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics also showed that Hassan and Bolduc are nearly tied in the race for Senate with Bolduc in the lead.

NBC Boston noted that the New Hampshire Senate race between Hassan and Bolduc is “one of the closest in the country.”

Hassan, who served as New Hampshire’s governor from 2013 to 2017, reportedly “showed signs of weakness” in a recent debate against Bolduc, according to CBS. Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“I do more in 36 hours than that woman has done in 36 weeks on the campaign trail,” Bolduc told The Washington Examiner in an interview last week. 

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said he thinks “the cake is baked” with most of the races in the state. 

“It’s going to be a close one, but General Bolduc will pull it out I really have not doubt about that,” Sununu said. “It’ll be close, but I have not doubt.” 

“People are just frustrated. They’re frustrated with Washington, and you can’t ask for a change if you don’t change the people. Folks get that here in New Hampshire.”

Sununu added that Bolduc has run a “unique” campaign. 

“He’s beholden to nobody. He doesn’t care about the money. He just cares about representing his state and there’s something amazingly refreshing about that,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s what American is 

Tags: 2022 ELECTIONS MIDTERM ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa
Working-Class Pennsylvanians: Here's Why We're Not Voting for Fetterman Mia Cathell
MSNBC Host Interrupts Hochul to Give Her a Reality Check About Crime Leah Barkoukis
The Paul Pelosi Saga Is Turning into a Miscarriage of Journalism Brad Slager
Democrats, Mainstream Media Acknowledge Kathy Hochul Is in Trouble Rebecca Downs
Prediction Time: What's Going to Happen Tomorrow? Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
GOP Congressman Shreds the Media's Pelosi Attack Narrative Matt Vespa