New Poll Shows the New Hampshire Senate Race ‘One of the Closest in the Country’

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Republican Don Bolduc are nearly tied in the race for the U.S. Senate, according to a new poll.

A poll from Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics found Bolduc leading Hassan by one point, 48 percent to 47 percent.

𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐋: Don Bolduc holds 1 POINT lead over Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire Senate Race



Don Bolduc (R): 48% (+1)

Maggie Hassan (D-inc): 47%



The poll found that the economy/inflation is the top issue for 39 percent of New Hampshire voters in the midterms. Abortion comes in second, with 19 percent of respondents citing this as a top issue.

NBC Boston noted that the New Hampshire Senate race between Hassan and Bolduc is “one of the closest in the country.”

Hassan previously served as Governor of New Hampshire from 2013 to 2017. CBS noted that she “showed signs of weakness” in a recent debate against Bolduc, where he blamed her party for inflation and poor energy policies. Hassan brushed off inflation as a “global issue” and said that the Inflation Reduction Act, which doesn’t solve inflation at all, would help Americans.

Bolduc was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. And, following former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s departure from the Democratic Party, she endorsed him as well and joined him during his campaign.

“We both share a deep love of country and appreciation of our God-given rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. We recognize how our current crop of leaders in Washington have failed us,” the two wrote in a joint op-ed in Fox News this week.

“The so-called woke elite Democrats in Washington are out of touch with the hardships the American people are struggling with. They are instead seeking to undermine our freedom at every turn. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is part of that, and it’s why we are urging voters in New Hampshire to retire her and send Don Bolduc to be their voice and ambassador in Washington,” they wrote.

A poll from Emerson College released last week showed Hassan leading Bolduc by three points. Previously, she led by an 11 point margin, The Hill noted. At the same time, Bolduc’s support has grown. FiveThirtyEight’s prediction still shows Hassan winning in the midterms.



