Illegal Immigrant Charged With 'Barbaric' Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl in France

An illegal immigrant in France has been taken into custody and charged with the horrific rape and killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a suitcase last week.

The child, Lola Daviet, went missing after school on Friday after she failed to turn up at her home in the 19th arrondissement in northeast Paris. Later that night, Lola’s mutilated body was discovered in a suitcase in the courtyard outside the apartment where she lived, BBC reported.

Lola Daviet: 12-year-old girl found dead in box has France reeling https://t.co/a3O5D4Rc1B pic.twitter.com/V1ohvDzjNI — Global News Trending (@GNewsTrending) October 18, 2022

A post-mortem examination revealed that Daviet suffered “cardiorespiratory failure” with “signs of asphyxiation and cervical compression.” Wounds were found on her face, back and neck.

Daviet’s father retrieved CCTV video from the building showing the suspect, “Dahbia B.” with his daughter in the hallway on Friday afternoon. The 24-year-old Algerian woman, who was under orders to leave France since August, has been remanded in custody on suspicion of Daviet’s murder, as well as rape and acts of torure, according to BBC:

She was initially stopped at a French airport on 20 August because her residence permit had run out. She had entered France legally as a student six years ago. Dahbia B was told to leave French territory within a month, under an order known as an OQTF (obligation de quitter le territoire français). Although some orders are more immediate, Dahbia B had no criminal record so she was not placed in detention. OQTF orders are notorious because only one in 10 are observed, and Algerians are among the nationalities considered most likely to abuse the system.

When Daviet’s body was found, the numbers “1” and “0” were written on post-it notes attached to her feet. Her hands and feet were tied, and there was a reported gash on her neck.

A 43-year-old man has also been accused of helping hide the young girl’s body.

During a session in the National Assembly, Marine Le Pen, a member of the National Rally party, said that the country’s “lax” immigration laws are to blame for Daviet’s death.

"The suspect in this barbaric act should not have been in our country; what's keeping you from finally putting a stop to this uncontrolled, clandestine immigration?" she said.

Eric Pauget, who is a member of the Republican party, said “Lola lost her life because you didn’t expel this national.” Others labeled her death as a “Francocide," which is a targeted death of a French person.

Last month, a global study ranked France more dangerous than Mexico in terms of visitor safety, according to The Spectator. Reportedly, the town of Nantes is now considered more violent than Bogota, Columbia, and, in Paris, “one out of every two crimes are committed by a foreigner, often in an irregular situation,” according to Paris’ former chief of police, Didier Lallement.