Another Ivy League Says They're Suspending Pro-Hamas Students

As Townhall has been covering, Columbia University threatened and has now gone through with suspending pro-Hamas student agitators setting up encampments on campus. A statement from Cornell University President Martha E. Pollack on Monday signaled that they too will go through with suspending students, as CNN highlighted as part of their live updates.

The statement was merely titled "Update on campus events," and never goes into the specifics of what those "campus events" of pro-Hamas encampments entail. The Israel-Hamas conflict that began after Hamas perpetrated a terrorist attack against our ally in the Middle East is never mentioned at all.

What the statement does mention is how those facing trouble did not have to let the trouble get this far:

It is important that everyone knows the details about what has been happening here at Cornell. Last Thursday, a group of individuals formed an encampment on the Arts Quad. A student group had previously requested permission for an art installation there, consistent with our policies; however, they were dishonest in their request, stating that there would not be tents and that the art installation would be removed by 8 p.m. on Thursday. Upon learning of the encampment very early Thursday morning, my leadership team immediately offered an alternative location between Day Hall and Sage Chapel, which would have been significantly less disruptive. With an approved permit in hand, the protesters could have remained in the alternative location, per our policies, thereby avoiding disciplinary sanctions. The individuals requested and received multiple opportunities, over a five-hour span, to consider their options, but ultimately decided not to move. They were then reminded several additional times that afternoon and evening that if the tents were not taken down, they would be subject to disciplinary action for violating the university’s time, place, and manner rules. With full knowledge of the sanctions to come, they again refused to comply, and we moved forward with a first set of immediate temporary suspensions. We met with a group of the student participants on Saturday and again on Sunday, discussing the encampment and again offering them the opportunity to move to the alternate location. They declined. Therefore, more temporary suspensions, along with HR referrals for employees engaged with the encampment, are forthcoming.

The terrorist sympathizers could have continued on with their pro-Hamas, anti-Israel demonstrations elsewhere on campus and were given multiple chances to do so. They refused, though.

There was also a statement with such a warning issued on Saturday, from Joel M. Malina, the vice president for university relations, about an "Update on unauthorized encampment on the Arts Quad."

Such a statement began with a focus on free speech. "Free expression is a core value of our university, and the right to peacefully protest on our campus has a deep and respected history," read the first sentence. The statement did close, however, by addressing just what it is that these agitators support:

"We are also deeply distressed by chants made at some of the rallies near the encampment, particularly the phrase, “There is only one solution: Intifada Revolution.” The protesting group has repeatedly stated that their protest is political and not antisemitic, but these chants belie that claim. We implore all Cornellians to consider the impact of their words as well as their intentions as we navigate the immense pain and suffering that many are experiencing.

Local news outlet WENY reported that four students were suspended over the encampment on April 26, including PhD student Momodou Taal who has lamented that pro-Hamas agitators on campus have had their visa status threatened. "They have deliberately targeted students with precarious positions such as visa status," he whined, even though he notes he was given "a grace period."

His post also contained telling language about the university, such as how "It is clear that they are more concerned with appeasing their Zionist donors and keeping their hands drenched in blood than over the expressed refusal of their students and workers."

Cornell University has temporary suspended me alongside 3 other students/grad workers. They have deliberately targeted students with precarious positions such as visa status. They have given me a grace period but I am no longer permitted on campus. I know they have done this as a… — Momodou ✊🏿 (@MomodouTaal) April 26, 2024

Cornell has recently made headlines in other ways over such concerning protests. Recall that Cornell Professor Russell Rickford shouted over a megaphone that he found the October 7 attack to be "exhilarating" and "energizing." This took place days after that attack resulted in 1,200 Israelis killed through unspeakable means, including babies and Holocaust survivors. Victims were also tortured, raped, and taken hostage, with many still in captivity.

Rickford was placed on leave, but the New York Post reported on Monday that he was back on campus last Thursday to encourage the agitators. "The liberated territory is a concept. The liberated territory is in your head," he was quoted as saying at a rally by the Cornell Daily Sun. "Anytime you are ready, you can become a resident, an inhabitant, a member of the occupied territory, of the forces of liberation."

"The university did not comment further on Rickford’s presence on campus or if it violated any rules," the report mentioned.



