Wisconsin School District Will Teach Sex Ed, Gender Identity Curriculum Beginning in Kindergarten

Students at a Wisconsin school district will begin teaching lessons on sex ed and gender identity beginning in kindergarten after a motion to rescind the curriculum failed this week.

The Wauwatosa School Board met Tuesday to discuss the district’s sexual education program that passed last month. According to Fox 6 Now, the board approved the curriculum 6-1 on Aug. 22 after “hours of public comment both for and against it.”

“It [the curriculum] teaches medically accurate terms in elementary school as well as lessons on gender identity,” Fox 6 added.

Superintendent Demond Means said it is “premature” to say that the issue is “over.”

"I think there has been enough community voice where people have expressed that they have some concerns with the curriculum,” Means reportedly said. The first teacher training on the curriculum is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Kindergarteners in the school district will be taught the body parts “penis,” “vulva” and “anus.” The committee that created the curriculum reportedly said that children who know this information about their bodies are more likely to report sexual abuse and have higher self-esteem.

Second graders in the Wauwatosa school district will be taught about “gender stereotypes” surrounding toys, clothing, jobs, activities, etc. Third graders will be taught about “gender identity,” consent and body image.

In the sixth grade classroom, Fox 6 reported that students will be taught to “define different types of sexual activity: ‘vaginal, oral, anal sex and other forms of sexual activity (masturbation).’ The same grade would learn about ‘a range of identities related to sexual orientation (e.g., heterosexual, bisexual, lesbian, gay, queer, twospirit, asexual, pansexual).’”

Students at the high school level will be taught about abusive relationships and contraception.

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction published a guide on its website promoting “gender-expansive” resources for preschool-aged children. The guide contained videos, websites, articles and books promoting being transgender.

On “Transgender Day of Visibility” in March, Biden administration agencies released guidance promoting “gender-affirming” care for minors, which Townhall covered. Aside from “social transitioning,” which includes going by a different name and pronouns, “gender-affirming” care includes surgeries and puberty blockers. The agencies that published the guidance claimed “gender-affirming” steps are “reversible.”

This year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) launched investigations into the parents of transgender minors for child abuse.

In an interview earlier this year with Townhall, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “the answer is clear regarding so-called sex-change procedures, puberty blockers, and hormone therapies. These procedures are 'abuse' when performed on children under Texas law. They’re illegal. And family courts, family-law government agencies, and the like must do their part to stop it."