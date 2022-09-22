New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden announced in August that he would move forward with “forgiving” billions of dollars in federal student loan debt. As Spencer noted, this cost more than $300 billion dollars to American taxpayers, regardless if they attended college, had loans or had paid back their loans.

The legal basis Biden used for this decision came from HEROES Act of 2003 as part of America’s response to the 9/11 terror attacks. A poll that came out this week asked Americans if they supported Biden’s decision to forgive some student loans.

A new poll from Marquette University Law School found that 59 percent of Americans favor the Biden administration’s decision to forgive some student loans. Forty percent of respondents said they opposed this decision.

Broken down by political party, 25 percent of Republicans said they “strongly” or “somewhat” favor this move. Seventy-five percent said they “somewhat” or “strongly” oppose it.

On the other hand, 89 percent of Democrats said they “strongly” or “somewhat” support the decision. Only 10 percent said they “somewhat” or “strongly” oppose it.

The survey showed that support for student loan forgiveness is higher among young people ages 18-29 and declines with age.

In September, the poll showed Biden’s approval rating increased to 45 percent with 55 percent disapproving. In July, Biden’s approval rating was 36 percent while 64 percent disapproved.

With the midterm elections around the corner, 75 percent of Democrats and 73 percent of Republicans say they are “absolutely certain” to vote.

“Among registered voters, 47% say they would vote for the Democratic candidate for Congress and 41% would vote for the Republican candidate. Party loyalty is very high for both parties, with a slight Democratic advantage. Independents are about evenly split, with 30% saying they prefer neither party for Congress,” the write-up said.

The poll was conducted Sept. 7-14 among 1,448 American adults with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. For the 1,282 registered voters, the margin of error is plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.