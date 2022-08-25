The Legal Justification Biden's Using for Student Debt Boondoggle

President Joe Biden caved to radical leftists on Wednesday and decided to move ahead with "forgiving" billions of dollars in federal student loan debt at a cost of more than $300 billion to American taxpayers — whether or not they attended college, had student loans, or had already paid back their own loans.

Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's April declaration that the president did not have such authority to do anything but "postpone" federal loan repayment, Biden plunged ahead in something of a last-ditch attempt to motivate Democrat voters ahead of the midterms with some action from the Oval Office.

As it turns out, the legal basis Biden is using for his plan comes after the general counsel for the Department of Education "determined that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (“HEROES”) Act of 2003 grants the Secretary authority that could be used to effectuate a program of targeted loan cancellation directed at addressing the financial harms of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The HEROES Act is a 2003 law passed by Congress as part of America's response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 in order to provide federal student loan payment relief for American service members fighting in the Global War on Terror.

Here are Congress' findings explaining the necessity of the legislation from the bill text:

There is no more important cause than that of our nation's defense. The United States will protect the freedom and secure the safety of its citizens. The United States military is the finest in the world and its personnel are determined to lead the world in pursuit of peace. Hundreds of thousands of Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, and Coast Guard reservists and members of the National Guard have been called to active duty or active service. The men and women of the United States military put their lives on hold, leave their families, jobs, and postsecondary education in order to serve their country and do so with distinction. There is no more important cause for this Congress than to support the members of the United States military and provide assistance with their transition into and out of active duty and active service.

So, in 2003, as Americans answered the call to serve their country in the wake of the worst attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor, Congress took action to assist those willing to die for our nation while fighting terrorists abroad. Now, in 2022, Joe Biden is using the law to enact the wishes of socialist Democrats under the guise of COVID-19, a virus Biden promised he'd "shut down" while campaigning in 2020 and declared "independence" from last July. To call the situation enraging doesn't go far enough.

Never mind that many of those radical leftists who believe in spreading money around to benefit their causes — such as useless and costly degrees from indoctrination-focused colleges and universities — believe the U.S. deserved 9/11 and view the United States and its military as a "colonial" blight on the globe.

What's more, the "financial harm" being used to justify Biden's student loan plan on the law established to help American heroes who selflessly put their lives on hold at home to serve America overseas was overwhelmingly caused by President Biden, his administration, and his party's lawmakers in D.C. and state capitals across the country. Liberal lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and capacity restrictions harmed the financial standing of millions of Americans and countless businesses across the country.