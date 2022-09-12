California Middle School Student Arrested for Bringing Fentanyl to School, Causing Employee to Overdose

A 13-year-old student in California was arrested after bringing fentanyl pills to school on Friday, causing an employee to overdose.

According to a press release from the Bakersfield Police Department, a student at Chipman Junior High had about 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet.

A campus supervisor came into contact with the fentanyl shortly after 9 a.m. while searching the student after they engaged in an “unrelated altercation” with another student. Police were en route to the school when the overdose occurred.

“A Kern High School District police officer who arrived on scene administered Narcan to the staff member, who was subsequently transported to an area hospital in stable condition,” the press release said.

The police department noted that the student was arrested for possessing a controlled substance for sales and other charges. It is unknown if the pills were sold or given to other students. The investigation is ongoing.

The school was in lockdown temporarily following the incident. The police department advised parents to check students’ backpacks to ensure they did not obtain pills from the arrested student and to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl.

Last week, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy (R ) said in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters that ordinary Americans worry “whether their teenager is going to die from fentanyl poisoning” under President Joe Biden’s policies, which Spencer covered.

Late last month, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre what the Biden administration is doing about “rainbow fentanyl,” which is targeted at children and has been found in 18 states.

Jean-Pierre dodged the question, saying that the administration is observing “Overdose Awareness Day.”