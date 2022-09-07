Senator Kennedy Slams Biden's 'Star-Spangled Stupid' Attacks on Americans

Since President Joe Biden gave his angry, divisive screed against roughly half the country for supporting former President Donald Trump in some capacity, the White House speechwriters have not toned down the commander in chief's rhetoric in subsequent speeches around the country.

That strategy, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy, is just "star-spangled stupid."

"I don't understand our president," the Republican from Louisiana explained. "Here's the situation as I see it. According to the polls, President Biden is about as popular as scurvy," Kennedy quipped. "Now, the reason is no mystery: the president seems to have a blind spot for the lives and concerns of ordinary Americans."

"Ordinary Americans are worried about their jobs, and inflation, and their crashing 401(K)s, crime, their kids' education, and whether their teenager is going to die from fentanyl poisoning," Kennedy explained of the litany of challenges facing the American people under President Biden's policies. "President Biden never talks about those things. Instead, he seems more concerned with gender-neutral pronouns and whether he's winning the war against oil production in America," Kennedy continued.

"Recently, as you pointed out, the president has adopted a new tactic," Kennedy said of Biden's angry speech in Philly and attempts to demonize Americans who don't agree with his agenda. "Instead of trying to solve the problems of the American people, he has decided that he is going to try to convince the American people to hate Republicans more than the American people hate President Biden," said Kennedy. "It's an interesting approach" that has "just one problem," according to Kennedy.

"It's not just Republicans who think that the president is barking mad — many independents and Democrats also disagree with him," noted Kennedy. "And these independents and these Democrats and these Republicans are Americans too," he added. "And they're going to get pretty tired, pretty quickly, having the President of the United States of America call them racist, and misogynistic, and ignorant, and unAmerican, and fascist because they disagree with the Bernie Sanders agenda that President Biden has adopted."

Kennedy, as usual, hit the nail on the head. Bullying some 70 million Americans in an attempt to influence people and win support is... not an effective strategy. Or, as Senator Kennedy explained the new tactic, "star-spangled stupid."

"Maybe the White House should call Will Smith over and ask him to slap some sense into the teleprompter or something," Kennedy added.