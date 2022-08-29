One State Is Preparing to Spend $20 Million to Fund Travel for Abortions

California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to help pregnant women travel from pro-life states to obtain abortions in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom previously restricted the money to in-state abortions and was lobbied by abortion supporters as a result. On Friday, Newsom revealed an amendment that would allow the state to use public funds for out-of-state travel for abortions, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“As the Governor has stated, California is doing its part, but we cannot do it all — private donations and philanthropy will be critical to these efforts,” Newsom spokesperson Alex Stack told AP. “We all need to step up to support women who are being denied reproductive freedoms by their state governments and are forced to come to California for abortion care.”

Jodi Hicks, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, told AP that abortion is “healthcare” and that are ensuring “patients can get to where they need to go.”

Late last year, Townhall reported how Newsom said in an interview that he was working to boost the state’s “abortion infrastructure” to help women from out-of-state obtain abortions in California. This remark came shortly before the Supreme Court heard Dobbs oral arguments.

Shortly after, the California Abortion Council, which is a coalition of over 40 abortion clinics and advocacy group, released a list of “recommendations” to expand the state’s access to abortion.

“It is imperative that California take the lead, live up to its proclamation as a ‘Reproductive Freedom State,’ and be ready to serve anyone who seeks abortion services in the state,” the recommendation list stated. "We are releasing the following Recommendations to Protect, Strengthen, and Expand Abortion Services in California – a list of legislative, executive, and administrative actions for state policymakers to implement in order to meet the needs of people seeking abortions.”

Included in the list of recommendations was increased funding to cover travel, lodging and childcare for women who are getting an abortion.

In June, the Dobbs decision paved the way for several pro-life states to pass trigger laws protecting the unborn. As a result, many abortion clinics in red states have gone out of business.

In Texas, which recently enacted its trigger law, abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health made the decision to close its clinics and move to New Mexico. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which is the Mississippi clinic at the center of the Dobbs case, sold its building and is setting up shop in New Mexico. Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics are closing their doors, but have not publicized where the clinics will relocate.

After the Dobbs ruling, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Planned Parenthood should set up “outpost” clinics on federal lands in National Parks. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down the idea.

"We understand the proposal is well-intentioned, but here's the thing, it could actually put women and providers at risk," Jean-Pierre said. She added that there are "dangerous ramifications" for putting Planned Parenthood clinics in national parks.