New Poll Shows Biden’s Latest Approval Rating

Townhall has covered how President Joe Biden's approval rating has tanked over the months since he took office. His approval rating hit historic lows earlier this year. This came months after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and inflation skyrocketed to 40-year highs. A new poll released this week showed Biden's updated approval rating and broke it down by Democrat and Republican voters.

A poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos released on Tuesday shows that President Joe Biden's current approval rating is at 40 percent. The poll showed that 78 percent of respondents who are Democrats and 12 percent of respondents who are Republicans approve of how Biden is handling his job as president.

Reuters pointed out that Biden's approval rating hit a record low in May.

Biden's overall approval rating had hit the lowest level of his presidency - 36% - in May, and has been below 50% since August of last year as Americans grapple with high inflation and an economy still scarred by the COVID-19 crisis.

Additionally, the poll write-up claimed that the Democrat-led Inflation Reduction Act could motivate Americans to vote for Democrats in November.

On Sunday, the U.S. Senate approved a landmark bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes. The Biden-backed measure, which is expected to win approval in the U.S. House of Representatives, was a major legislative win that Democrats hope will boost voter enthusiasm ahead of November.

Guy noted how Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders (VT) said on the Senate floor that the Act will have "minimal impact on inflation."

BERNIE SANDERS: The “so-called Inflation Reduction Act...will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation.”pic.twitter.com/gE9H2cJIgg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2022

In the poll findings, 32 percent of respondents listed the economy as their top issue. Ten percent named crime as their top issue.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted over two days and gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 445 Democrats and 357 Republicans. It has a credibility interval of four percentage points.