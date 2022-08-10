Gov. Abbott Responds to New York City Mayor Adams’ Threat to Send New Yorkers to Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) campaign responded to New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) saying he would send busloads of New Yorkers to Texas in response to the Governor sending illegal aliens to the Empire State.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Adams said he is considering sending New Yorkers to Texas to campaign against Abbott, as Julio covered.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashion door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, get him out of office," Adams said in the press conference.

Eric Adams says he is "deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to Texas" to campaign against Greg Abbott in response to him busing 4,000 illegal migrants to his city. pic.twitter.com/0VqmQkREfM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2022

Abbott shared a clip from an interview with Fox News where he said New York is a sanctuary city.

“Mayor Adams said that they welcome illegal immigrants,” Abbott said in the interview. “They are now getting a taste of what we’re having to deal with.

Mayor Adams has no idea what Texas deals with every day at our southern border.



Despite its sanctuary city policy, NYC can't handle even a fraction of the chaos Biden has created.



This should be a wake-up call to the Biden administration to do its job & secure the border. pic.twitter.com/zgKGBPOg7N — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 10, 2022

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Abbott’s campaign spokesperson Mark Miner said that people are already leaving New York due to several issues.

"Because of high taxes, out of control crime, and poor leadership by the Mayor, people are volunteering to leave New York City without the Mayor asking," campaign spokesperson Mark Miner told Fox News Digital. "It looks like Mayor Adams has taken on the additional role of political director for Beto O’ Rourke."

Abbott told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he kind of “feels like Clint Eastwood.”

“Go ahead Mayor, make my day,” Abbott said. “There could hardly be anything better to aid my campaign against Beto O’Rourke than to have Beto O’Rourke have his campaign aided by a bunch of New Yorkers that will not be viewed very positively in Texas.”

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) reacts to NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) suggesting sending New Yorkers to Texas to help Beto O’Rourke (D) defeat him in the gubernatorial race:



“Go ahead, Mayor, make my day.” pic.twitter.com/snKKDkt8SZ — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2022

Townhall reported late last month how Abbott had also been transporting migrants from Texas to the nation’s capital. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) said the city has reached a “tipping point” with the influx of migrants. Calling it a “humanitarian crisis,” Bowser said she will be calling on the National Guard to help process the thousands of migrants.

"We need space. We need the federal government to be involved so I've asked the deployment of the Guard as long as we need the Guard to deal with the humanitarian crisis that we expect to escalate. The number of people crossing the border seeking asylum, we expect to only go up," Bowser said.

In Friday’s White House press conference, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that it’s “shameful” that Abbott would send busloads of illegal immigrants to Democrat-controlled cities.