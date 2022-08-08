2024 Election

CNN’s Brian Stelter: Hunter Biden Scandal May Prevent Biden’s 2024 Presidential Run

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: Aug 08, 2022 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

CNN’s Brian Stelter said over the weekend that the Department of Justice’s investigation into Hunter Biden could prevent President Joe Biden from running for reelection in 2024.

Stelter made the remarks on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” segment on Sunday with Michael LaRosa. LaRosa was first lady Jill Biden’s press secretary and previously worked as a spokesperson for President Bidens’ 2020 presidential campaign.

The segment began with Stelter and LaRosa discussing a recent New York Times column urging Biden not to run for reelection come 2024. The column, “Hey, Joe, Don’t Give It a Go,” was written by Maureen Dowd.

“The timing of your exit can determine your place in the history books,” Dowd wrote, using the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as an example of someone who ignored “friendly nudges” to “leave the stage.” 

“This is something Joe Biden should keep in mind as he is riding the crest of success. His inner circle, irritated by stories about concerns over his age and unpopularity, will say this winning streak gives Biden the impetus to run again,” Dowd continued. “The opposite is true. It should give him the confidence to leave, secure in the knowledge that he has made his mark.”

In the CNN segment, Stelter pointed out that Hunter Biden is under investigation and that it’s a “real problem” for President Biden’s political future.

“Hunter under federal investigation. Charges could be coming at any time. This is not just a right-wing media story, this is a real problem for the Bidens,” Stelter said. “Could he [Biden] decide not to run for reelection given his son?” 

LaRosa chimed in, saying that the Bidens “make decisions as a family” and that they will “make that decision when it’s time.” 

“Do you think they’ve talked about it yet?” Stelter replied. 

“No,” LaRosa said.

Mia reported late last month how Hunter Biden’s iCloud “leak” showed “a trove of debauchery beyond what the human mind can fathom.” The content was reportedly obtained from an iPhone backup saved on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Additionally, Matt covered how whistleblowers have been going to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, alleging that there is a coordinated effort at the FBI and DOJ to suppress negative stories about Hunter Biden.

Most Popular