Tipsheet

The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  April 26, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

It’s the fake narrative that’s sparked the endless mayhem across college campuses nationwide: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Pro-Hamas activists have harassed Jewish businesses, harangued lawmakers, and, in some cases, assaulted Jewish students. It’s absolute mayhem at Columbia University, where students have established a quasi-terror camp on campus. Similar acts in support of radical Islamic terrorism have sprouted up at Emory, UT Austin, USC, and NYU. 

The genocide narrative has been thoroughly debunked by commentators who are both liberal and conservative. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also said there’s zero evidence of such a crime as Israeli forces continue operations to eradicate Hamas. And now, Joan Donoghue, formerly of the International Court of Justice, elaborated further on South Africa’s January Provisional Measures Order, which alleged Israel was committing genocide, seems to have stuck the final dagger into this fake narrative. On BBC, Judge Donoghue even seemed relieved that she could further elaborate on the ruling, saying South Africa’s claim was not plausible:

Judge Donoghue left the International Court of Justice in February, but her announcement this winter for sure poured gasoline on the genocide claims, which she now admits don’t hold water.

