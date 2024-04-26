The Gaza Genocide Narrative Suffers Another Major Deathblow

It’s the fake narrative that’s sparked the endless mayhem across college campuses nationwide: Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Pro-Hamas activists have harassed Jewish businesses, harangued lawmakers, and, in some cases, assaulted Jewish students. It’s absolute mayhem at Columbia University, where students have established a quasi-terror camp on campus. Similar acts in support of radical Islamic terrorism have sprouted up at Emory, UT Austin, USC, and NYU.

The genocide narrative has been thoroughly debunked by commentators who are both liberal and conservative. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also said there’s zero evidence of such a crime as Israeli forces continue operations to eradicate Hamas. And now, Joan Donoghue, formerly of the International Court of Justice, elaborated further on South Africa’s January Provisional Measures Order, which alleged Israel was committing genocide, seems to have stuck the final dagger into this fake narrative. On BBC, Judge Donoghue even seemed relieved that she could further elaborate on the ruling, saying South Africa’s claim was not plausible:

This is actually a pretty big deal:



Joan Donoghue, who served as President of the International Court of Justice until February, has clarified that the court did NOT rule that Israel’s actions in Gaza could plausibly be considered genocide.



WATCH: pic.twitter.com/uUxHVgFWFK — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) April 25, 2024

Lord Sumption said this interpretation was "barely arguable". Lord Sumption, 3 other former UK Supreme Court judges & 1100 other UK lawyers owe Ms Hausdorff and @UKLFI an apology. — UK Lawyers For Israel (@UKLFI) April 25, 2024

Judge Donoghue left the International Court of Justice in February, but her announcement this winter for sure poured gasoline on the genocide claims, which she now admits don’t hold water.

Judge Donoghue: Some of the acts alleged by South Africa to have been "committed by Israel [in Gaza] appear to be capable of falling" within the provisions of the Genocide Convention. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024

Note: people should be cautious to celebrate or denounce any aspects of these findings until the entire order is delivered. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024

Judge Donoghue is now reviewing the findings of major international organizations on the extent of devastation, death and dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza caused by Israel's operations. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024

Now she cites Israeli President Herzog's statement saying there are no innocents in Gaza. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024

Donoghue: The right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide are clear. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024

Court finds "urgency... real imminent risk" that irreparable damage will be done to Palestinians before genocide case concludes. Court finds it is necessary for court to indicate measures to protect the population based on South Africa's pleadings. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024

Court calls for immediate unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024

16-1 the court rules Israel must cease and punish statements of incitement. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) January 26, 2024