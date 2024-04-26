About Those Alleged Posts of Snipers on the Campuses of Indiana and Ohio State Universities

Everyone, take it easy. That should be the first thing that should go through your mind when you see these images, regardless of how you feel about these pro-terrorist clowns in higher education.

College campuses nationwide are becoming engulfed by the shenanigans of their respective student bodies over the war in Gaza. Columbia University allowed this little pro-terrorist stunt to occur, and now it’s gone national. Not all have been successful; NYU’s camp got dismantled, and there have been dozens of arrests at Emory, USC, and UT Austin—all of which are being fueled by the fake narrative that Israel is committing genocide. But we all know, even if it wasn’t that, at its core, these students hate Israel and Jews and have made those positions known.

At Yale, a Jewish student was stabbed in the eye. It is liberal America’s Charlottesville, which has complicated things politically for Democrats who need these deranged people to support them in the upcoming elections. Joe Biden must work to secure the votes of vicious antisemites—you cannot make this up.

Yet, as police and campus security forces move in to quell the unrest and restore order, we have these images of snipers being deployed at Ohio State and Indiana Universities. It’s an alarming image, no doubt. I’m not making any judgment in support or opposition, but some of the confrontations between cops and students have become intense and violent. California Polytechnic State University in Arcata had its campus shut down when activists stormed and barricaded themselves inside a building.

🚨#BREAKING: Snipers have been spotted on top of roofs at Ohio and Indiana universities as pro-Palestine protests causing a uproar



As dozens of protests break out across the United States at numerous universities, students and protesters have reported… pic.twitter.com/q8kAj9KkJP — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 26, 2024

The Ohio State University image has been clarified in the Lantern, which said no snipers were deployed. Through a university spokesperson, OSU said state troopers were “in a watching position, similar to football game day.” It also doesn’t look like any long guns are in the photo.

In Indiana, however, I’ll admit, at first glance, that does look like a rifle. We cannot confirm that image.

What did happen, however, was that over 30 students were arrested by police over their pro-Hamas rally (via Indiana Daily Student):

Indiana State Police and the Indiana University Police Department arrested 33 pro-Palestinian protesters in Dunn Meadow on Thursday during an hours-long protest and encampment. The protest was organized by the IU Divestment Coalition, a newly created organization calling for IU to divest from Israel, among other demands. The protesters set up encampments in Dunn Meadow around 11 a.m., and by 4 p.m., IUPD and ISP descended on the scene, meeting the peaceful protest with physical force. Before the physical confrontation, IUPD and ISP announced several warnings to protesters that arrests would follow if they did not immediately take down their tents. Around 1:25 p.m., an ISP trooper announced to the crowd that Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was aware of the situation. In response to threats of arrest, some protesters took several tents down and consolidated the encampment, guarding it through a chain of arm-linked protesters who encircled the area. Arrests began right before 4 p.m., and at least 20 protesters were detained within 10 minutes. IUPD and ISP forcefully removed several protesters from tents, dragged them across the field and detained them using zip ties. ISP pushed repeatedly into the crowd, pulling people back and clashing with protesters. ISP officers — some in riot gear and others in green uniforms — were armed with assault weapons, guns with less-than-lethal rounds, shields and pepper spray.

