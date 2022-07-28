Kamala Harris Called and Thanked Physician Involved in 10-Year-Old's Abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly called and thanked the Indiana doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old child from Ohio.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard said in an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell on Tuesday that Harris “really just thanked me” for “bringing this issue up” in a phone call on July 19.

"She talked about how important it is to hear the voices of physicians, and again, what has been made into a political situation but is actually about health care and how important it is for physicians to be advocates for their patients,” Bernard said of her phone call from Harris about abortion.

EXCLUSIVE: Indiana OBGYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard tells @NorahODonnell that VP @KamalaHarris called her to thank her “for speaking out." pic.twitter.com/7JzrkWyxmh — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 26, 2022

“The situations that people find themselves in, and in need of abortion care are some of the most difficult that you could imagine,” Bernard added, calling abortion a “life-saving procedure.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who according to Indiana state records provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim, tells those who doubt the veracity of children needing abortion: “Come spend a day in my clinic.” pic.twitter.com/6cD6kMgcKx — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 26, 2022

Townhall reported this week how Bernard’s lawyer told CNN that she is being investigated by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. A notice from the attorney general’s office of his inquiry into Bernard arrived on Tuesday, her attorney Kathleen DeLaney said.

"We are in the process of reviewing this information. It's unclear to us what is the nature of the investigation and what authority he has to investigate Dr. Bernard," DeLaney said.

To recap, Townhall covered this month how Bernard told the Indy Star in a story published on July 1 that she provided care to a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant. Bernard was connected to the patient after receiving a call from a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Allegedly, Ohio’s pro-life laws hindered her options in the state. On July 13, The Columbus Dispatch, which is a sister site to the Indy Star, reported that 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes was charged with impregnating the child who crossed state lines for an abortion.

Townhall reported how Rokita said in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters that his office will investigate Bernard.

In Rokita’s interview with Watters, he said that Bernard is “an abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report.”

“We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her [Bernard’s] licensure if she failed to report. In Indiana it’s a crime…to intentionally not report,” Rokita added.