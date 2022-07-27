Indiana AG Is Investigating Doctor Who Provided Abortion to 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

The Indiana abortionist who provided care to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is under investigation by the state’s attorney general, her lawyer told CNN on Wednesday.

A notice from the Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office of his inquiry into Dr. Caitlin Bernard arrived on Tuesday, her attorney Kathleen DeLaney said.

"We are in the process of reviewing this information. It's unclear to us what is the nature of the investigation and what authority he has to investigate Dr. Bernard," DeLaney said.

CNN wrote that Bernard reported the abortion procedure to the Indiana Department of Health on July 2, according to agency documents obtained by the outlet.

To recap, Bernard told the Indy Star in a story published on July 1 that she provided care to a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant. Bernard was connected to the patient after receiving a call from a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Allegedly, Ohio’s pro-life laws hindered her options in the state. On July 13, The Columbus Dispatch, which is a sister site to the Indy Star, reported that 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes was charged with impregnating the child who crossed state lines for an abortion.

Townhall covered earlier this month how Rokita said in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters that his office will investigate Bernard.

In Rokita’s interview with Watters, he said that Bernard is “an abortion activist acting as a doctor with a history of failing to report.”

“We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her [Bernard’s] licensure if she failed to report. In Indiana it’s a crime…to intentionally not report,” Rokita added.

Days later, Townhall covered how Bernard moved to sue Rokita for defamation, according to local outlet Fox 59.

“This is a child, and there’s a strong public interest in understanding if someone under the age of 16 or under the age of 18 or really any woman is having an abortion in our state. And then if a child is being sexually abused, of course parents need to know. Authorities need to know. Public policy experts we all need to know as citizens in a free republic so we can stop this. This is a horrible, horrible scene caused by Marxists and socialists and those in the White House who want lawlessness at the border and then this girl was politicized for the gain of killing more babies,” Rokita said in the Fox interview. The story about the 10-year-old girl broke days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“This abortion activist [Bernard] is out there front and center, the lamestream media, the fake news, is right behind it, and unfortunately, in Indiana, the paper of record is fake news and they were right there jumping in on all this thinking that is was gonna be great for their abortionist movement when this girl has been so brutalized.”