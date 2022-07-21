Florida School Board Candidate: Doctors Who Treat Trans Kids ‘Should Be Hanging’ From Tree

A school board candidate in Santa Rosa County, Florida said this week that doctors who are treating transgender children “should be hanging from the nearest tree.”

Alisabeth Lancaster, a candidate for the school board, made the remarks at a political forum Monday night, Pensacola News Journal reported.

“These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree,” Lancaster said. The audience erupted in applause.

There's so much to dissect in this video from Pensacola, Florida where school board candidate, Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, said doctors who treat trans kids should be "hanging from the nearest tree." The crowd applauded her. pic.twitter.com/SjfubPl48W — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 20, 2022

She also noted that she is against “social engineering programs, especially CRT or any ideologies that do not belong in the school platform.”

“The children should not be burdened with a work agenda that is leaving a path of destruction everywhere it goes,” Lancaster said. She noted that “welfare and protection” of students is his top priority.

Pensacola News Journal reported that the Santa Rosa County Republican Executive Committee previously endorsed Lancaster as its candidate for the District 3 school board seat election.

This year, on “Transgender Day of Visibility,” the Biden administration released guidance promoting “gender-affirming” care for minors, which Townhall covered. Shortly after, Florida’s Department of Health came out against this type of treatment, which includes puberty blockers, hormone therapy and sex reassignment surgery.

“The Florida Department of Health wants to clarify evidence recently cited on a fact sheet released by the US Department of Health and Human Services and provide guidance on treating gender dysphoria for children and adolescents,” the Florida guidance stated. “Due to the lack of conclusive evidence, and the potential for long-term, irreversible effects, the Department's guidelines are as follows: Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents; Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy; Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents.”

In a news release, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said “the federal government’s medical establishment releasing guidance failing at the most basic level of academic rigor shows that this was never about health care."