Abortion

Louisiana Judge Blocks Enforcement of Trigger Law Once Again

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Jul 13, 2022 3:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Louisiana Judge Blocks Enforcement of Trigger Law Once Again

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

For the second time, a Louisiana judge implemented a block on the state’s trigger law banning abortion after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. 

The Associated Press reported this week that Judge Donald Johnson’s order released Tuesday temporarily halts enforcement of the trigger law that protects the rights of the unborn while lawyers for a Louisiana abortion clinic and pro-abortion supporters challenge the legislation. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Kathaleen Pittman, the administrator of Hope Medical Group for Women clinic in Shreveport, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, told AP that they look forward to arguing before Judge Johnson next Monday.

In a series of tweets, Louisiana's Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote that residents have elected the officials that put pro-life laws in place.

As Townhall reported, Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on the law on June 27. A second New Orleans judge sent the case to the state’s capital, Baton Rouge.

Townhall covered last month, shortly before the Supreme Court’s ruling, how pro-life Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed two pieces of pro-life legislation, one of which strengthened the state’s trigger law. 

“My position on abortion has been unwavering,” Edwards wrote in a tweet after signing the legislation. “I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
California Is Going to War with the Gun Industry
Matt Vespa
The Speech the Bidens Should Give But Never Will
Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Embarrasses MSNBC Host with One Tweet
Julio Rosas
Pope Francis Calls Biden's Claims to Be a Faithful Catholic 'Incoherent'
Maddy Welsh
WHO Embraces Woke Guidance on Gender
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Obama Sends Former WH Doctor Nasty Email for Suggesting Biden Take Cognitive Test
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular