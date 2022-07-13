Louisiana Judge Blocks Enforcement of Trigger Law Once Again

For the second time, a Louisiana judge implemented a block on the state’s trigger law banning abortion after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The Associated Press reported this week that Judge Donald Johnson’s order released Tuesday temporarily halts enforcement of the trigger law that protects the rights of the unborn while lawyers for a Louisiana abortion clinic and pro-abortion supporters challenge the legislation. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Kathaleen Pittman, the administrator of Hope Medical Group for Women clinic in Shreveport, the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, told AP that they look forward to arguing before Judge Johnson next Monday.

In a series of tweets, Louisiana's Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry wrote that residents have elected the officials that put pro-life laws in place.

The people of Louisiana have spoken both directly at the ballot box and through their elected legislature again and again and again - not only statutorily but also constitutionally. — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 12, 2022

To have the judiciary create a legal circus is disappointing and what discredits the institutions we rely upon for a stable society. — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 12, 2022

The rule of law must be followed, and I will not rest until it is. Unfortunately, we will have to wait a little bit longer for that to happen. — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 12, 2022

Any society that places themselves before their children (the future) does not last. — AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) July 12, 2022

As Townhall reported, Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued a temporary restraining order on the law on June 27. A second New Orleans judge sent the case to the state’s capital, Baton Rouge.

Townhall covered last month, shortly before the Supreme Court’s ruling, how pro-life Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed two pieces of pro-life legislation, one of which strengthened the state’s trigger law.

“My position on abortion has been unwavering,” Edwards wrote in a tweet after signing the legislation. “I am pro-life and have never hidden from that fact.”